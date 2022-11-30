The guide to Galway experiences for families

Our guide of activities you can experience together as a family in County Galway.

Rooftop Garden at Lough Rea Hotel: A unique dining experience, the rooftop garden boasts sensational panoramic vistas of Lough Rea and the mountains beyond. Stylish furnishings and wooden decking softened with verdant plants create a magical atmosphere to watch the setting sun.

Connemara National Park: The park covers some 2,000 hectares of scenic mountains, expanses of bogs, heaths, and grasslands. Enjoy woodland trails with the family or take a trip to the park's visitor center and attend their free special events organized throughout the year.

NUI Galway: One of Ireland's oldest universities situated in the heart of Galway. Take an educational tour around the many museums located on campus, from the Zoology and Marine Biology Museum to the Computer and Communications Museum of Ireland.

Ionad Cultúrtha an Phiarsaigh: It was here that Patrick Pearse, leader of the 1916 rebellion against British rule, built a summer cottage for himself. In the visitor center, you can explore the things that drew Pearse to Connemara – the area’s unique landscape and the ancient Gaelic culture and language.

Aran Island Ferries: Aran Island Ferries has a fleet of luxury vessels, offering visitors safe and comfortable passage from the sheltered fishing harbor of Rossaveal in Connemara to the Aran Islands.

Kylemore Abbey and Victorian Walled Garden: Nestled in the heart of Connemara is Kylemore Abbey, an iconic and magnificent 1,000-acre Irish estate. The Visitor Experience tells the stories of the many generations of people who have lived, worked, studied and prayed here.

Lally Tours: To explore Galway use Lally Tours as your local travel operator. Enjoy hop on hop off bus tours of Galway city as well as guided and express trips to the Cliffs of Moher, Connemara and the Aran Islands.

The Sheep: Located in the heart of Galway City, the store offers beautiful wool sheepskin and craft products all made in the West of Ireland. Everyone in the family will love their individually handcrafted sheep, which are all made in the upstairs workshop.

Pure Skill: Have a fun family day out at Galway's unique 25, 000 sq ft. all-weather indoor sports complex.

