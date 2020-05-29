Luan Parle, an award-winning singer from Co Wicklow, discusses how her career has adapted to the worldwide pandemic.

Irish singer-songwriter Luan Parle kicked off her latest nationwide tour in January of this year just as the world was beginning to hear about a mysterious virus that experts believe originated in China. With shows having been postponed in March and April, Parle has now turned to social media and Facebook Live to share her new music with fans across the world.

The music industry has transformed in Luan Parle's lifetime from cassettes to CDs to downloads and streams, and the Wicklow songstress has adapted and gone with the flow over the last 25 years. Her latest album Never Say Goodbye and nationwide tour have been put on hold by the global pandemic, but for someone who started singing at age six, she's experienced the highs and the lows.

"We will adapt and learn because you have to." Parle is reflective and appreciative as she speaks enthusiastically about what the music industry has given her - record deals, sold-out shows, "Playing London Hammersmith was incredible," but it's making her family proud that means so much more."To win the Meteor award for best Irish female with my parents in the audience".

With live shows being postponed - "It was a shock to the system, we had just started" - Parle has embraced YouTube and Facebook, and her legions of fans are flocking to her intimate social media gigs.

"It's a chance to share my material," explains Parle, but she's also taking the quarantine time to cut hair, bake, and has written some new songs.

Parle's rapport with her fans has embraced social and digital media with her honesty and authenticity shining through, recent music videos have included fan covers and she is keen to remain engaged within both the digital and physical communities when the pandemic passes.

Parle describes the music industry in 2020 as one "where you wear many hats, PR, promoter, manager" and ponders what "the new music industry" will be like once live shows and social gatherings are permitted once again across the world. She leaves our interview with simple and effective advice, "You have to believe in yourself if you don't how can you convince anybody else of that."

You can watch James Mahon's interview with Luan Parle here:

