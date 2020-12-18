A Mayo man has been extradited from the United States to Ireland to face a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Francis Carr, an Irishman in his 20s from Cappaghduff, Tourmakeady, County Mayo, was involved in a crash three-and-a-half years ago that resulted in the deaths of 18-year-old Orla O'Malley and 20-year-old Seán Halloran.

Carr crashed into a wall at Churchfield, Tourmakeedy, on June 4, 2017, killing Halloran, who was in the front seat, and O'Malley who was a back-seat passenger. The trio were returning a Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta GAA event in Tourmakeady on the day in question.

Carr was seriously injured in the crash and left Ireland for the United States soon after the incident. He has not returned home since.

The Mayo man was arrested this summer and held in custody in a Chicago jail while he awaited extradition to Ireland.

He was finally extradited on Wednesday, arriving at Dublin Airport on Thursday morning, where he was arrested by gardaí at 6:49 a.m. He was later brought to Castlebar to appear before the town's District Court.

Sergeant Margaret O'Connor told Judge Fiona Lydon that Carr made no reply when the charges were put to him.

Meanwhile, Vincent Deane, State Solicitor for Mayo, told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the matter and asked for a return for trial on January 26 in the Castlebar Circuit Court.

Solicitor Tom Walsh, who is representing Carr, made no application for bail and said that his client was prepared to remain in custody until his trial began.

Walsh also requested free legal aid for his client, arguing that he has been in custody in America for a significant period of time and that he had no employment in Ireland. The request was granted by Judge Lydon.