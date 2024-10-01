IrishCentral Legal Elite 2024

Nominations are now open for 2026 IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards
Members of the public are invited to submit nominations for this year's celebration of Irish American legal excellence.
The IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards 2024, held at the American Irish Historical Society, will celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Irish America's most distinguished lawyers. Sponsored by Reed Smith LLP, Rooney Law and Fitzpatrick's Hotel we are honored to announce Bruce Morrison as the evening's keynote speaker.
Members of the public are invited to submit nominations for this year's celebration of Irish American legal excellence.
The IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards 2024 was an unforgettable evening of recognition, camaraderie, and celebration of outstanding legal professionals within the Irish-American community.