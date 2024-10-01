IrishCentral Legal Elite 2024

The IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards 2024, held at the American Irish Historical Society, will celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Irish America's most distinguished lawyers. Sponsored by Reed Smith LLP, Rooney Law and Fitzpatrick's Hotel we are honored to announce Bruce Morrison as the evening's keynote speaker. 

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IrishCentral’s Legal Elite 2024: Honors Irish-American Legal Excellence

IrishCentral’s Legal Elite 2024: Honors Irish-American Legal Excellence

The IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards 2024 was an unforgettable evening of recognition, camaraderie, and celebration of outstanding legal professionals within the Irish-American community.

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