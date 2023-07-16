An Irish man who was injured in a motorbike crash in Vietnam last April has died in hospital.

Damien Horgan, 49, from County Cork, had been in critical care at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

A post on a GoFundMe page raising money for Horgan's medical care stated that Horgan "catastrophically damaged" the left side of his body in the crash, breaking 11 ribs and rupturing his spleen, which had to be removed.

His sister Fiona, the GoFundMe organizer, said Horgan also broke his collar bone and shoulder in the crash, while he also had to undergo life-saving surgery to reinflate a collapsed lung.

Horgan's family announced his death in an update on the page on Saturday.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Damien has passed away. He lost his fight yesterday and what a fight he put up.

"The outpouring of love and support we have received has just been unbelievable. Old friends, new friends and everyone in between have shown us so much love and support from every corner of the earth. Damien touched the lives of so many people."

Fiona Horgan issued an earlier update on the GoFundMe page on July 13 stating that her brother's condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days.

"Unfortunately his condition has deteriorated over the last few days, due to several complications and events he now has sepsis and is extremely critical again," Fiona said in a post on GoFundMe.

Horgan has been working as an English teacher in Vietnam for four years and was due to start a new job just before the crash.

The GoFundMe raised more than €115,000 to cover the cost of Horgan's medical care, with ICU care alone estimated to cost €1,000 per day.

Fiona described her brother as a "gentle soul and very kind", adding that he made many friends around the globe.

She said he had worked as an English teacher in South Korea for nine years and spent several years teaching in China.

"He was fascinated by their different cultures." Fiona wrote on GoFundMe. "He has made many friends around the globe."