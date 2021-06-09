The Republic of Ireland players were booed as they took the knee in support of the anti-racism movement in football.

The Irish team played out a 0-0 draw against the Hungarians in Budapest on Tuesday night, June 8.

As the referee blew the whistle to commence the game, the Ireland players took the knee in support of football’s anti-racism campaign.

However, the Hungarians stayed standing, pointing the Uefa's "Respect" badge on their sleeves, while the home fans in the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest booed.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny commented that the jeers did not bode well for Hungary ahead of their Euro 2020 finals campaign, which kicks off against Portugal in Budapest next Tuesday, June 15.

Speaking after the friendly game, he said: “I think it was the right decision.

"I approached [the Football Association of Ireland’s international operations manager] Barry Gleeson and said it was something we wanted to do, take the knee, and I think it’s a very important message.

“The fact it was booed is incomprehensible, really, and it must be damaging for Hungary, with the Euros in Hungary. It’s disappointing and it doesn’t reflect well on Hungary, really, on Hungarian support. It doesn’t reflect well.

“Our players wanted to do it. It’s important. It’s an important stance and I commend them for taking that stance.”

The Football Association of Ireland shared the clip on Twitter and said: "Proud of this team and proud of our values."

The Republic of Ireland's players were booed and jeered by some Hungary fans as they took a knee before kick-off in their friendly in Budapest. pic.twitter.com/15npHfKZcE — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 8, 2021

