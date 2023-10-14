The husband of Tina Satchwell, who disappeared in Cork more than six years ago, is due to appear in court on Saturday charged with her murder.

Richard Satchwell, 57, was charged with the murder of his wife Tina at Cobh Garda Station on Friday night and is due to appear before a special sitting of the Cashel District Court at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He was arrested by gardaí in Youghal on Thursday moments after the State Pathologist confirmed that remains found at Tina Satchwell's house were human.

Detectives used dental records to identify the remains as Satchwell's, gardaí said on Friday.

The Irish Independent reports that the remains were found hidden under a concrete floor and behind a blocked-up wall in the house on Grattan Street in Youghal.

Investigators are now attempting to determine a precise cause of death and are also attempting to establish how long the remains were buried beneath the concrete floor.

A native of Fermoy, Tina Satchwell was reported missing by her husband on March 24, 2017. He said he had not seen her in four days and said he waited so long to report her missing as he thought she was taking time to "get her head straight", according to the Irish Times.

After several appeals for information over the past six years, gardaí officially upgraded the search for Satchwell to a murder investigation on October 10. The Irish Independent reports that the investigation was upgraded after gardaí received "significant new evidence".

Tina's older sister Teresa Dingivan paid tribute to her in a post on Facebook on Friday night.

"Rip to my beautiful sister Tina u can rest now luv we found you I luv and miss you You are now with mum fly high my beautiful angel," Dingivan said on Facebook.