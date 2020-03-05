‘Tis the season! At the Jersey Shore, March is the season to celebrate all things Irish.

Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day in Seaside Heights, NJ

On Saturday, March 7, festivities continue with the Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day in Seaside Heights, NJ. The parade begins at noon and marches down the Boulevard. This year’s Grand Marshal is Damien Murry and the Irish Woman of the Year is Mary Kelly. At the end of the parade, all the bands will gather for a salute to the American flag. Afterwards, there will be music featuring the group Ballyhaunis at the Hershey Hotel. For more information, see www.ocstpatricksdayparade.com.

Asbury Park’s 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Asbury Park’s 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on Sunday, March 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The parade starts at 5th Avenue and Ocean Avenue. In addition to marching bands and regional pipe and drum groups, parade participants will include honored veterans, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, dance schools, first responders, live bands on floats, roller girls, and even Asbury Park’s much-loved zombies! There’s something for everyone. For more information, visit their Facebook.com events page.

The 8th Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Also on Sunday, March 8, is the 8th Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade which begins at 1:00 p.m., starting at Allen St. and River Road and ending at the intersection of Carton Street and Forrest Avenue. The parade route is approximately one mile long and the parade is expected to last 1 ½ hours. The parade began in 2013, and in just a few years has tripled in size and become a cherished annual event. The mission of the parade is to celebrate Irish heritage and provide charitable gifts to local organizations that improve the local community. For more information, see www.rumsonstpatricksdayparade.org.

The 18th Annual Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 18th Annual Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Saturday, March 21, beginning at 2:00 p.m. It begins at Waterwitch Avenue and continues along Bay Avenue. Over 100 marching units, including bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancers, and decorated floats will participate. The parade will be led by this year’s Grand Marshals, Nancy Burton and Eileen Ricco, who are active members of the community and proprietors of “In the Garden,” Highland, NJ. The parade is made possible by the Highlands Business Partnership and its generous sponsors. For more information, see www.highlandsnj.com

Other St. Patrick’s Day Parades in the area include:

Woodbridge on March 8th at 1:30 p.m. See www.amerirish.com/id4.html

Freehold on March 15th at 1:00 p.m. See www.downtownfreehold.com/things-to-do/irish-week/

Somerville on March 15th at 1:30 p.m. See www.somervillesaintpatricksparade.com/

South Amboy on March 15th at 2:00 p.m. See www.southamboyparade.com/

Keyport on March 21st at 1:00 p.m. See keyportonline.com/news-display/?FeedID=1827

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.