Irish charity invites everyone to climb Carrauntoohill, Ireland's tallest mountain, on May 6 to fight poverty in seven countries.

Cork-based charity SERVE is holding a fundraising hike on Ireland's highest mountain to fight poverty.

Carrauntoohill is on the Iveragh Peninsula in County Kerry, close to the center of Ireland's highest mountain range, MacGillycuddy's Reeks.

SERVE fundraising and events officer Sophie Lyons explains, “Carrauntoohill is 3,407ft high. This challenge represents the hardships of the communities we work with in our partner countries. We are asking people to challenge themselves and climb Carrauntoohil to contribute to the change we want to see in the world or more directly contributing to the change we will be able to make within our partner organizations."

Founded in 2003, SERVE is an overseas development organization serving communities in India, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Philippines, and Mozambique.

The organization works closely with locally based partners in the Global South to fight poverty.

Funds raised from this hike will provide vulnerable communities with sustainable solutions to overcome obstacles caused by inequities. These solutions include projects like and not limited to educational support, life skills training and ending the stigma of disability.

SERVE partners in Zimbabwe and Mozambique are involved in youth training and career development in rural areas, while partners in India are involved with programs for people living with disabilities. In Zambia, SERVE works with partners who work closely with young people in rural areas to reach their potential.

Lyons adds: “When you join this challenge you are taking action against social injustice in the world and doing your part to affect real change, all while enjoying a great day out with friends!”

Participants who complete the event will receive a certificate, a SERVE T- shirt and a water bottle to mark the achievement.

For more information and to sign up for the challenge today, visit serve.ie.