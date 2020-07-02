A huge social media celebration honoring all that is good about County Roscommon is set to take place this Sunday.

Global Rossie Day kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, and will feature musical performances from Roscommon natives, like Fintan Donnelly, in addition to interviews with natives around the world.

The social media celebration will also include aerial shots of the county and highlights from some of Roscommon's most famous sporting moments, including their recent Connacht Senior Football title victories.

The event will be co-presented by local radio presenter Mary Claire Greally and Irish Times journalist Eamon Donoghue.

With numerous Roscommon natives unable to return home this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the online event is the perfect alternative to maintain contact with their home county.

Roscommon Bound: A Global Rossie Strategy, which reconnects the Roscommon diaspora with the county, is organizing the social media event.

Read more: As important as Newgrange or Tara - an ancient Irish site you’ve never heard of

The Strategy was launched last December by Ireland's Minister for Finance Paschal Donoghue, whose mother is from the county.

Roscommon Bound aims to provide Roscommon County Council and other community organizations in the county with ways to reconnect with the diaspora across the world.

The Strategy brings together community groups, sports groups, heritage and genealogy interests in addition to business interests to promote Roscommon.

Last year, the Strategy issued graduating high school students with a Global Rossie "passport", which serves as a reminder to keep the link with their homeplace and to remember to support their home county as they continue through their lives.

Paschal Fitzmaurice, chairman of the Roscommon County Council, said that Roscommon Bound was all about celebrating the "wonderful" county at the launch last December.

"It is about being passionate about your homeplace, about celebrating all that is wonderful about our people and our county. We will mark this with the Global Roscommon Day," Fitzmaurice said.

You can follow Global Rossie Day from Roscommon Bound's Facebook page on Sunday.

Read more: Irish schoolboy discovers 4,000-year-old boat in Roscommon