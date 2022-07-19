The second Donegal Camino will take place from September 4-10 with funds raised for the Cancer Care West Support Unit in Letterkenny.

The Donegal Camino is returning by popular demand.

The 2022 event aims to exceed the €26,000 raised in 2021 for Cancer Care West Support Centre based in Letterkenny, Donegal.

The 2021 Donegal Camino was organized by Donegal Person of the Year, Noel Cunningham, alongside Donegal Business Women, Peggy Stringer and Deirdre McGlone. For 2022, they have once again devised "a magical 7-day hike across the hills, trails, beaches, coastline, cliffs and selected Gaeltacht areas of Donegal."

The week of hiking and walking will showcase the stunning beauty of Walking in Donegal and includes a mystery island tour with many surprises.

This year there is a brand new route from the Urris Hills in Inishowen to Europe’s tallest Seacliffs, Slieve League.

The unique hike caters for 70 walkers who can choose to participate in all 7 days of the Donegal Camino or select their favorite days on which to walk and hike with packages of 1, 3 or 7 days from €30per person per day.

The Donegal Camino has something for all levels of fitness and the traditional Camino ethos is at the heart of the week for all walkers.

Participants will raise much needed funds for Cancer Care West in Donegal which will support cancer victims and their families.

According to the organizers, the participants will be fully guided by John Mc Groary and his company Walking Ireland and can be assured of excellent support, the ultimate in safety which will be delivered in a practical, fun and entertaining way.

Each day of walking will wrap with the best of Donegal food, entertainment and hospitality. All participants must book accommodation and restaurants directly as per the website.

On September 3, all walkers have the opportunity to get together for the opening dinner and entertainment in the Railway Tavern in Fahan in Inishowen. The event will bring together all participants and will preview the week’s walking and details of Cancer Care’s West work in Donegal. Walkers are encouraged to raise funds in advance, all of which will go directly to Cancer Care West.

“The inaugural Donegal Camino was a huge success,” says Noel Cunningham, Donegal Person of the Year. “Our aim is to grow the Donegal Camino to the number one hike in Ireland but the most important point for us is that we raise funds for Cancer Care West in Donegal. This year, we want to exceed the 2021 donation of €26,000 and we urge all walkers to make this their priority. We’ve plenty of ideas to help them with fundraising.”

According to organizers, the itinerary of the event is as follows: Day 1 kicks off with the stunning Urris Hills of Inishowen, followed by Day 2 in the gorgeous Rossguill Penninsula. Day 3 is the highest of the Derryveagh Mountains, Muckish, which will be followed by an easy day in the middle of the week with an island mystery tour where walkers will enjoy a beach walks and the opportunity to take a dip in the sea and enjoy some water sports too. Following the half way mark of the Donegal Camino, moves onto the unspoilt nature reserve of Sheskinmore on day 5. The Bluestack’s are the destination for Day 6 in the Clogher and Disert Valley with the climax on Europe’s highest sea cliffs, Slieve League, it’s Pilgrim’s Path and the infamous One Man’s Path.

The week of events will culminate in the fishing town of Killybegs with an overnight in the Tara Hotel and celebratory dinner in Anderson’s Boat House Restaurant, where hiking boots and walking gear will be swapped for dancing shoes and glamour. An evening of good food, laughter, fun and reflection of year two of the stunning Donegal Camino will be enjoyed by all.

Daily walking rates are €30, 3 days are €75 and 7 days are €150. All accommodation and dinner reservations must be made directly with the venues by all participants, who will also need their own transport unless otherwise specified.

The Donegal Camino is supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta and Fáilte Ireland along with sponsors, Promise Gluten Free and Vodafone Donegal, as well as with a myriad of private donations and fundraised by walkers.

Registrations are open now at www.donegalcamino.ie.