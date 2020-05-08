Make a gift to The IrishCentral COVID-19 Relief Fund, in association with The Ireland Funds, and your support will go to selected projects that are already at work, delivering food, enabling remote education for disadvantaged children, helping homeless families, and caring for our seniors.

All these organizations are now struggling to meet the demands of the communities they serve as we all battle COVID-19.

100% of your gift will go in the form of immediate grants made by The Ireland Funds America directly to meet the greatest needs across all of Ireland, north, and south. ​​

Read more details about the IrishCentral COVID-19 Relief Fund here

Charities who will benefit from this fund include Barnardos, DePaul Ireland, FoodCloud, Good Shepherd Cork, Making Connections, COPE Galway, The Early Learning Initiative (ELI) of the National College of Ireland, 174 Trust in Belfast, MyMind, and SAFE Ireland.

At this time of such critical need, IrishCentral is pleased to be turning to its extensive network of concerned and engaged members of the Irish community. Our goal is to assist The Ireland Funds America in generating funds and distributing support where it will be most efficiently utilized on an immediate basis.

The Ireland Funds America is one of the largest private funders of the nonprofit sector in Ireland with over 40 years of expertise and rigorous review of charities in Ireland. Formed in 1976, The American Ireland Fund (dba The Ireland Funds America), is a tax-exempt organization, incorporated under the laws of Pennsylvania. It has been determined by the IRS to be a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to it are tax-deductible as provided by law. Upon receipt of your gift, they will issue the appropriate charitable gift receipt for your use.