A lovely piece of Irish jewelry is the perfect gift for someone special this St. Patrick’s Day - and no, there’s nothing wrong if you yourself are that special someone!

Irish jewelry is the ideal purchase to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and usher in the spring. Rich with Celtic symbols like the Claddagh, the shamrock, and Celtic knots, each piece holds a special meaning. Whether it’s a ring or necklace for special moments, a money clip or watch for everyday wear, or a wedding ring to mark the love of a lifetime, there are Irish and Celtic pieces for all occasions.

So that you can be sure you’re buying a quality, authentic piece, the following are some of the top vendors and shops for Irish and Celtic jewelry.

Solvar

Solvar is an award-winning jewelry manufacturer crafting Irish jewelry since 1941. It is a third-generation family-run Irish business combining their passion for Ireland with their love of jewelry. Each piece of Solvar jewelry is individually designed, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s rich heritage and unique icons to provide a cherished memory of Ireland. Their master designers craft each piece in the finest detail to the highest standard, using centuries-old craftsmanship skills. All of their sterling silver and gold is hallmarked by the Assay office in Dublin Castle, founded in 1637 to ensure only the purest quality gold and silver was used in the crafting of jewelry throughout all of Ireland.

The Bridal Collection from Celtic Jewelry by BORU

Boru is a go-to for Irish and Celtic inspired wedding rings. They offer six unique collections and an extensive range of styles and metal types to choose from. Featuring timeless Celtic symbols such as the Claddagh and Trinity knot, there is a ring for every taste and style. Ample opportunity to personalize your ring exists; with free engraving (if ordered via their website) included on an array of items, as well as customizing the Ogham (ancient Irish alphabet lettering) on a number of rings at a small additional cost.

Celtic Knot Works

Bob Heiney, the lead artist at Celtic Knot Works, creates award-winning, high-quality original designs inspired by traditional Celtic styles and the intricate interlacing patterns of the Celtic lands: Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Brittany. They offer a gorgeous range of pendants, pewter pins, matchbox covers, keychains, pendulums, money clips, and more, all proudly handcrafted in the USA. The Celtic Pendants are Celtic Knot Work’s most popular offering. The styles include traditional symbols (including Trinity knot, triple spiral, and shamrock), as well as Animals, including favorites like Wolf, Bear, Raven, Dragonfly, and many more. For Celtic Knot Works’ full line of jewelry and gifts, check your favorite local store. Retailers may visit www.celticwholesale.com for purchasing details.

The best in Irish and Celtic jewelry is available at these stores in Annapolis MD, Brunswick and Clifton Park, NY, and Newport RI:

Irish Traditions

Irish Traditions is Maryland’s premier importer of fine jewelry, clothing, home accessories, food and gifts from Ireland and Scotland. Their products are of the highest quality and reflect the rich heritage of the Celts. Besides offering an endless variety of jewelry, knitwear, Highland apparel and gifts, Irish Traditions provides guidance on incorporating your Irish or Scottish heritage into life’s celebrations, including baptisms, graduations, weddings and holidays. For those who want to experience Ireland or Scotland first-hand, they even offer travel arrangements for independent or escorted trips.

Proprietor Margaret Barry McLemore opened Irish Traditions in 2005 in Annapolis, the state capital and home of the United States Naval Academy. A first-generation American with roots in Counties Kerry and Clare, Margaret is dedicated to celebrating Ireland’s rich history of culture and craft. Traditional knitwear and tweeds are married with contemporary design to offer apparel of renowned Irish quality in today’s styles. Fine jewelry reflects the craftsmanship handed down for generations and tells the story of Ireland’s history and artistry. Irish Traditions also caters to those of Scottish heritage, offering traditional highland kilts and tartan accessories in hundreds of Scottish clan tartans, military tartans, and Irish tartans. They also provide kilt rental for weddings and other occasions.

There is something for every taste and budget and for every member of the family at Irish Traditions. Visit them online at IrishTraditionsOnline.com or when in Annapolis, stop by in person for a warm Irish welcome.

Location: 141-143 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401

Website: irishtraditionsonline.com

Tipperary Importers / Basic Irish Luxury

At Tipperary Importers and Basic Irish Luxury, a wedding ring is forever. It might be something small in size, but the wedding ring you select needs to be something spectacular. It demands research and thought as you will be wearing it for the rest of your life. When you look at the jewelry market, there is so much to choose from, and at the same time, you have to keep in mind your partner's choice as well as personality. The wedding ring you select should be be a perfect combination of tradition and uniqueness that serves as a symbol of love and commitment to complement your relationship. In this respect, Irish jewelry is the perfect way to go. Celtic jewelry is the ideal mix of tradition and beauty. Symbols like the Claddagh, Celtic knot and Trinity knot are an integral part of Irish tradition and denote infinite love.

Buying Celtic Rings from Tipperary gets you a wedding ring that is custom crafted in Ireland. Made to your size, these rings are hallmarked at Dublin Castle for Assay. Rings like the 14K White Gold Celtic Embossed Pressure Set Diamond Wedding Ring and 14K Yellow Gold Wide Corrib Claddagh Wedding Band are available for both men and women. This gives you and your partner a chance to wear these signs of loyalty and love together. Since both the rings are custom made for you, they are available in yellow gold color and two-tone color golds.

Locations:

Tipperary Importers, 3956 State Highway 2, Brunswick NY 12180

Tipperary Importers, 22 Clifton Country Rd, Clifton Park NY 12065

Basic Irish Luxury, 127 Swinburne Row On Thames Street Newport RI 02840

Website: shoptipperary.com

For these and all NACTA Stores supplying the best in Irish Jewelry for this St Patrick's Day, especially stocking collections from Solvar, Boru, and Celtic Knot Works, visit IrishCentral's Store Locator.