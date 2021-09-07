A tiny “very Irish” shop called Things Celtic, located in the heart of “The Irish Capital of Texas”, has been named Best Specialty Retailer by Gifts and Decorative Accessories magazine.

The honor was a part of the magazine’s 2021 Retailer Excellence Awards program. The announcement was made in a virtual awards ceremony in early August.

Owner Lanora Davidson was invited by the magazine to the Las Vegas Gift Show in August where she participated in a panel discussion about what it takes to make it to the winners’ circle.

Located in Dublin, Texas, Things Celtic first opened in Austin in 1999 before relocating to the small, aptly-named town of Dublin in 2018. The store, literally on the main highway through town, is a popular stop for wedding planners whose clients have chosen Irish or Scottish themes for their events.

Mrs. Davidson found brand identity in Dublin and the store’s niche is evident in both its facade and merchandise. The small store features a large selection of kilts and accessories, luxurious apparel such as wool scarves, a funky sock collection, gifts including food items and wall art, as well as a large collection of pewter gifts and silver and gold jewelry.

A selection of inexpensive Irish souvenir items such as tee shirts make it a popular stop for tourists.

She said the Covid-19 shutdowns forced her into more creative marketing including an emphasis on online sales, as well as monthly live sales which are proving to be very successful.

Ms. Davidson expressed appreciation to Dubliners, the North American Celtic Association and the loyal customers who have followed the store for over 20 years.

Things Celtic is located at 115 E Blackjack Street, Dublin, Texas 76446. You can contact them on +1 254-445-0103 or visit the Things Celtic website for more information. You can also check them out on Facebook.