Meet the Paddy Pals, the last of the wild Irish Teddy Bears who live deep in the Mountains of Mourne in County Down, Ireland.

The Paddy Pals teddy bears make for a treasured companion and no matter where they go, they bring the luck of the Irish with them. Each Paddy Pal has their own unique story and personality, some of the Pals love to dance, sing, and play music while others tend to their farm or fish the rivers for a tasty snack, or just lie in the shade reciting poetry and telling each other stories.

Based in County Down, the company was founded by Denis Kelly and Andrew Cosgrove, "We wanted to produce good quality Irish Teddy Bears who were interesting characters who would appeal to Irish people or those of Irish descent and who would represent Ireland in the best possible light," the pair explain. The Paddy Pals travel on their journey to your home with free worldwide shipping along with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Páraic the Farmer produces all the food, and the tasty honey that all the bears love while Finn the Fisherman is out at sea catching fish. Róisín the Colleen strolls through the village singing her stories while Lizzie the Dancer jigs and reels all day long.

Logan the Piper plays his Irish bagpipes, keeping the bears entertained while Molly the Weaver weaves the baskets and furniture for all the bears. And of course, James the Poet who recites his tales of Celtic woe as he looks out over the horizon to where the Mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea. While Miss O’Doherty, the schoolteacher, and the Paddy Pals Juniors - Seán, Èimear, Ciarán, and Saoirse - are the latest bears to join the community,

Suitable for children from 36 months, the larger teddy bears sit 12 inches tall 15 inches from top to toe and the smaller bears (the Juniors) sit 7 inches tall 10 inches from top to toe.

The bears have either soft brown or white fur and feature the Paddy Pals motif and a shamrock on their paw, with each petal bringing a wish your way, good health, good luck, and happiness for each and every day.

The community of Paddy Pals makes for treasured friends and companions and each of them comes with their own backstory and Irish talent, from farming to poetry to Irish dancing. They love hugs and smiles, fun and laughter. Adored by both children and adults with their traditional Irish attire and welcoming smile.

