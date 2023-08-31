Our Irish gift box, The IrishCentral Box, will keep your memories of Ireland alive after a vacation of a lifetime.

The IrishCentral Box is a luxury Irish gift box that will bring you closer to the magic of Ireland you experienced this summer. Give yourself and your loved ones the gift of Ireland with creative Irish gifts and goods picked from Dublin and across the Emerald Isle wrapped up and delivered directly to your doorstep.

Unwrapping your IrishCentral Box and discovering the gifts inside will transport you right back across the Atlantic to memories of narrow country roads, endless shades of green, and sunny blue skies after a shower of rain.

You can choose from either a standard or deluxe IrishCentral Box filled with new Irish products and old favorites - no subscription needed! Our standard boxes contain a pick and mix of expertly curated new Irish products and old favorites.

Some of the gifts you might find inside your IrishCentral Box:

Folláin Marmalade: This Irish company has been mastering and creating traditional preserves since 1983. Their iconic marmalade hits you with an intense taste with a combination of powerful tart flavors from their medium-cut peel and the sweet taste of orange. Grab your favorite Irish brown bread and slather it with this delicious marmalade- delicious!

'Sealed with Irish Love' Mugs: Designed by Máire McKeogh, who traces her passion for all things Irish back to growing up in the west of Ireland, these fine bone china Irish mugs with hand-drawn Irish Illustrations make perfect gifts for friends and family in Ireland and abroad.

Brookfield Farm beeswax giftbox: Set within the beautiful landscape of Co. Tipperary running down to the shores of Lough Derg, Brookfield Farm produces artisan food and locally sourced honey through careful and sustainable farming.

Their hive gift boxes contain a selection of Brookfield Farm products from a jar of our raw Irish honey, and beeswax lip balm, to our hand-dipped pure beeswax dinner and botanical scented candles.

'I'm Patrick' print from Jam Art Factory: This Irish-themed illustration has been designed by artist Mark Conlan and comes from the Jam Art Factory in Dublin.

... and more!

* Please note that the contents of your box can vary and may not match the images shown.