An ensemble of three groundbreaking choreographers/performers - Jodi Melnick, Liz Roche and Jenny Roche - evolve the concept of collaboration, having initiated the creation of this performance both prior to and during lockdown. This piece then ventured further with a series of filmed responses from 9 extraordinary choreographers, performers and artists across the world. It now takes tangible form as a performance/film installation at Limerick’s Light Moves Festival.
Inspired by a rich tapestry of texts, music, letters, and visual art the title is from a love letter from composer John Cage to choreographer Merce Cunningham where he vividly describes the tumultuous yet delicate intensity of a rainstorm as “alternately terrific and gentle” and declares wanting to “measure my breath in relation to the air between us”.
The sentiment resonated deeply with the choreographers whose decades-long artistic and personal friendship forms the heart of this work. Together they unfold a narrative taking Leonard Cohen’s musings on the art of speaking poetry, the timeless verses of Bob Dylan's protest anthem, "A Hard Rain's a Gonna Fall," and through Dorothy Cross’ interdisciplinary work examining the relationship between living beings and the natural world as a departure point.
The response films rain down different ideas with interconnecting threads passing between the combined movement of the three to the group of extraordinary collaborating artists - Colin Dunne, Malcolm Jason Low, Mufutau Yusuf, Paul White, Maïa Nunes, Liv O’Donoghue and Justine Cooper who, with videographer José Miguel Jiménez and composer Robert Boston and other collaborators, created a series of films that now interact through the performance.
A symbol of the ceaseless dynamism of creativity, this piece underscores the artist's unique ability to materialize something exquisite even in the most challenging circumstances.
We extend a heartfelt invitation to join us in enjoying this performance and basking in the radiance of unbridled collaborative creativity.
* The performance will take place on Fri, Nov 10, at 6pm and 8pm. For more information visit www.lightmoves.ie.
