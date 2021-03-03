This Friday, 5th March, at 5pm London/Lisbon, 12pm EST, Ideal Homes heads back to the Costa Blanca in southern Spain to explore more amazing properties for sale in Alicante.

Ideal Homes is a one-stop-shop for individuals interested in buying property in Portugal or Spain. They offer a range of services from selling your property to finding you your dream property.

IdealHomes TV was established due the success of the multitude of webinars Ideal Homes has done over the past 12 months due to the current travel restrictions. This way, you are able to see what amazing deals and stunning properties they have available across Portugal and Spain without leaving the comfort of your home.

In this week's episode Angela Worrall, CEO, and Ben Salfarlie, Spanish Real Estate Consultant, are joined by IMONT Legal Services who are able to provide invaluable information on Spain’s buying process and more. They’ll also be joined by one of the representatives of the stunning golf resort, so you’ll be able to hear all about the brand new properties available from as little as €104,900.

You can sign up for FREE by clicking here - IDH.link/IdealHomesTV - simply fill in your details and you’ll receive an email with the link to watch exclusively this Friday. And, if you’re wanting more information, Ideal Homes International will be hosting a Live Q+A directly after episode 5, at 6 pm London/Lisbon, 1pm EST.

Here you can ask questions about buying property in Spain and have all your questions answered by the experts. It’s a FREE to join Live Q+A, simply click on this link IDH.link/Webinar, fill in your details and they’ll send the details to join!

In 2020, Ideal Homes assisted many US citizens in obtaining a rental investment property in the Algarve while also organizing their application for Portugal’s Golden Visa and Currency Exchange services. This trend has not stopped in 2021, with more than 50 investors already acquiring a property through their amazing discounts and special offers.

Next week Friday 12th March, 5pm London/Lisbon, 12pm EST, the finale of season 1 will be covering a variety of rental investment properties and Golden Visa properties ranging from apartments to townhouses and villas. Sign up for the finale will open this Friday once episode five commences so if you’re interested, contact the team today to make sure you’re put on the exclusive list!

For more information, you can call the team at Ideal Homes International on 00351 289 513 434 or send an email at Info@IdealHomesInternational.com. You can also check them out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.