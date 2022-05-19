Féile Róise Rua, in partnership with Other Voices, returns this Thursday, May 19 with an unmissable live stream from Árainn Mhór Island off the coast of Co Donegal.

Féile Róise Rua was set up in 2018 as a voluntary community-based festival to revive the local music and song tradition on the island, in particular the music of local singer and song collector Róise Rua.

Thursday's live event, hosted by Ye Vagabonds’ Brían MacGloinn and pioneering Celtic musician Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, will feature songs and stories from some of Ireland’s finest artists including Helen Diamond, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, Jimmy Canavan, Saileog Ní Cheannabháin, Seosamh O Neachtain, and more.

Taking place in Early’s Bar, a historic music pub on Árainn Mhór Island, viewers will feel like they are at an intimate music session with these guests as they sing, play, and interact with the audience.

IrishCentral is delighted to be partnering with Féile Róise Rua and Other Voices to bring you this live stream event on Thursday, May 19 at 8 pm Irish time / 3 pm EST

Brían Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds said ahead of Thursday's event: "While the past two years left us with a vacuum of live music on the island, we were so lucky to find an opportunity for connection with people all over the world through our collaboration with Other Voices.

"We’re hugely excited now to welcome visitors back to the island this May, while also inviting people from across the globe to join our live stream session again on Thursday the 19th of May.."

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, said: “All of us at Other Voices are delighted to deepen and strengthen the relationship with Féile Róise Rua.

"The Féile this year will be so special as Arranmore Island will host a brilliant gathering of singers and welcome an audience to listen to them and experience the magic of being wrapped up in the warm cocoon of a song."

The performances will be streamed worldwide via Féile Róise Rua and Other Voices’ Facebook and YouTube and on RTÉ Culture on May 19 at 8 pm. Fans can set a reminder here.

As part of the live stream, the Féile Róise Rua community hopes to raise money for the local community centre which is central to life on the island, as well as for Gemma’s Legacy for Hope, a charity supporting mental health services in north-west Donegal. You can donate online here.

For more information, go to FeileRoiseRua.com

The festival is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland, Foras na Gaeilge, Ealaín na Gaeltachta Donegal County Council, and Three Ireland.