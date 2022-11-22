Castlegar GAA Club in Co Galway are running a hugely exciting fundraiser to win an amazing home in one of Ireland’s most beautiful locations.

The "Win a Home in Salthill Galway" draw will see one lucky winner receive keys to an incredible apartment worth €300,000, just a stone's throw away from the famous Salthill Promenade and Galway Bay and within walking distance of the city.

The apartment at 105 Salthill presents a unique chance to win a new, energy-efficient contemporary apartment that blends the cosmopolitan surrounds of Galway City and the Wild Atlantic Way.

With innovative technology and striking architecture, the home provides the opportunity to live along the Atlantic coast, while in the picturesque village of Salthill.

“We are really excited about this draw. It’s a fantastic prize in an absolutely stunning location and a wonderful opportunity for someone to win keys to a beautiful home,” said John Connolly, Chairperson, Castlegar GAA Club.

Castlegar GAA Club has over 700 members made up of men’s and women’s teams along with a large number of male and female juvenile teams. With so many active members, the arena is already in full use on a weekly basis.

“It’s great to see the arena used by all ages as we continue to develop our facilities not just for today but for the future,” John added.

The draw will take place on February 19th, 2023 with all proceeds going towards their newly built state-of-the-art arena at the club.

The fundraiser in association with Paul Byrnes Media, JEL Marketing and Aidan Brady who led the hugely successful ‘Win A Home Club Rossie’ draws in Dublin and London was launched at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill recently.

Tickets are €100 and on sale now at winahomesalthillgalway.ie. Keep up to date with the raffle on their Facebook page.