You could win a stunning apartment in the West of Ireland.

The hugely exciting fundraiser to "Win a Home in Salthill Galway" is being organized by Castlegar GAA and will see one lucky winner receive keys to an incredible apartment worth €300,000.

The apartment at 105 Salthill presents a unique chance to win a contemporary apartment that blends the cosmopolitan surrounds of Galway City and the Wild Atlantic Way.

With innovative technology and striking architecture, the home provides the opportunity to live along the Atlantic coast, while in the picturesque village of Salthill.

The beauty of Salthill, Co Galway

"Win a Home in Salthill Galway" and you could live along the Atlantic coast in the picturesque village of Salthill, only a walking distance from Galway City. The village has an array of great restaurants and pubs, learn about the wonderful ocean wildlife at Galway Aquarium or make a splash at Leisureland, a modern leisure center and theme park with a large indoor heated swimming pool.

Enjoy the crisp Atlantic breeze with a relaxing stroll along the Salthill Promenade, the longest in Ireland. Stretching all the way from the Claddagh Quay to the famous Blackrock diving tower, Salthill Promenade is a popular spot to appreciate the stunning views of Galway Bay.

Castlegar GAA Club

Castlegar GAA Club in Co Galway has over 700 members made up of men’s and women’s teams along with a large number of male and female juvenile teams. With so many active members, the arena is already in full use on a weekly basis.

“We are really excited about this draw. It’s a fantastic prize in an absolutely stunning location and a wonderful opportunity for someone to win keys to a beautiful home,” said John Connolly, Chairperson, Castlegar GAA Club.

“It’s great to see the arena used by all ages as we continue to develop our facilities not just for today but for the future,” he added.

The fundraiser is in association with Paul Byrnes Media, JEL Marketing and Aidan Brady who led the hugely successful ‘Win A Home Club Rossie’ draws.

The draw will take place on February 19th, 2023 with all proceeds going towards their newly built state-of-the-art arena at the club.

Tickets are €100 and are on sale at winahomesalthillgalway.ie. Keep up to date with the raffle on their Facebook page.