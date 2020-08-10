Shanahan says she's "very much attracted to the rising thought leadership in Ireland."

Nicole Shanahan, the Irish American CEO and founder of ClearAccessIP, is set to invest €500k into CLG An Tearmainn (Termon GAA) in Co Donegal as part of an investment visa scheme that is being facilitated by Irish law firm Gibson & Associates.

Shanahan selected the immigration team at Gibson & Associates, who have offices in Dublin and Donegal, to provide vital assistance in applying for her investor visa, which is a legal requirement for any non-EEA nationals and their families should they wish to set up a business or reside in Ireland.

The Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), which Shanahan is availing of, is open to non-EEA nationals who commit to an approved investment in Ireland. The IIP requires a minimum investment from the applicant’s own resources and must not be financed through a loan or other such facility.

Daireann Gibson, the managing partner at Gibson & Associates, said: “The investor scheme facilitates inward investment in a range of commercial and social enterprises, which creates advantages for both investor and recipient.”

Shanahan is the CEO and founder of ClearAccessIP, the first company to provide an automated patent management and valuation platform to strategically manage intellectual property portfolios, allowing organizations to focus on their business goals. Shanahan has a keen interest in working on creative solutions to legal and social problems, in particular, high-tech related legal issues that leverage her background in intellectual property transactions and prosecution.

Speaking of her investment into Ireland, Shanahan said she aligns with “culture and leadership that are refreshingly progressive in a way that is compatible with my own values.

“I am someone that believes in science and service to the community through work and charity. I’m very much attracted to the rising thought leadership in Ireland, especially as it relates to social policy, education, and the environment”.

Daireann, who is also underage coach with CLG An Tearmainn, said: “It has been a real pleasure to create the link between Nicole and CLG An Tearmainn.

"There is a great team of volunteers at the club, who have worked tirelessly to develop the club and uphold the core values of the GAA, which is completely aligned with Nicole’s own values.

“This extraordinary generosity will have a profound impact on the club and the community that it serves, and really couldn’t come at a better time.”

To learn more about Gibson & Associates, check out their website, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.