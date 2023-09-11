WATCH: Visit Ireland's largest aquarium in Dingle, Kerry

Oceanworld Aquarium is located along the marina in Dingle, County Kerry, and is Ireland’s largest aquarium.

Since opening its doors in 1996, Oceanworld has been showcasing its collection of magnificent sea creatures while also promoting eco-awareness to its visitors. The aquarium's collections include sharks, penguins, otters, and an abundance of fish species, including native Irish species from around the globe.

Get up and close with beautiful and colorful butterflies at the Butterfly Oasis while at the Touch Tank, you will have the chance to stroke the friendly rays and even hold a starfish!

Come face to face with the amazing Sandtiger Sharks and see if you can spot Molly the Turtle, who spends her days swimming with the sharks. Oceanworld has successfully rehabilitated seven Loggerhead Turtles - Spike, Peig, Omey, Dylan, Blink, Molly, and Sally.

Once the turtles have regained body weight and any injuries healed, they can be reintroduced into the wild. Molly had incurred severe damage to her front flippers so now calls Oceanworld her home.

Walk through the underwater tunnel and watch in awe as a multitude of fish swim pass you overhead. At the state-of-the-art Penguin Exhibition, discover the aquarium's home for their Gentoo and Humboldt penguins where their enclosure mimics their natural habitat with cooled air and ice.

Be sure to check out Oceanworld's newest exhibit ‘Into the Deep’, Ireland’s first marine immersive experience which explores the incredible diversity of creatures within the Atlantic, just off the coast of Kerry.

Daily talks and feeding displays take place in the aquarium throughout the day and the otter and penguin feeding is not to be missed!

Find out more information about Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle, Co Kerry here.