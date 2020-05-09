Irish music legend Bono shared his ultimate Irish music playlist to stream during COVID-19 lockdown and it includes some absolute gems.
The U2 frontman revealed his top-40 Irish songs on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One on Friday and it features numbers from artists like Van Morrison, Christy Moore, Sinead O'Connor, and The Pogues.
The playlist, entitled "The Full Irish", also features works by contemporary Irish artists like Dermot Kennedy, Hozier, and Picture This, as well as a song from his son's band Inhaler.
Bono's compilation also includes hits from Dublin stalwarts like The Dubliners, Aslan, and Thin Lizzy.
Bono told Tubridy that he compiled the playlist during coronavirus quarantine and said that he'd been making lists about just about anything from people to call to books to read since the lockdown began at the end of March.
The U2 frontman turns 60 on Sunday, May 10, and he also discussed his birthday plans with Tubridy on Friday's show.
Read more: Bono and Glen Hansard busk in Dublin on Christmas Eve
He said that he'd been planning a lowkey celebration for his landmark birthday even before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Irish shores.
"I was actually going to have a quiet birthday anyway. I was going to just go for a long walk - that was the plan. A bit of a pilgrimage with the family.
But people are giving up a lot more than their birthdays. People are canceling their weddings. Funerals; think about that. It's not really the moment for a big celebration. I'm just grateful that I got here.
He thanked the Irish people for bringing U2 to life and jokingly thanked the country for putting up with him.
Incidentally, U2 didn't feature on Bono's top-40 Irish songs in what would appear to be an act of modesty.
You can see Bono's full list of top Irish songs below.
Horslips - Dearg Doom
Van Morrison - Gloria
Gilbert O'Sullivan - Get Down
Thin Lizzy - Dancing in the Moonlight
The Undertones - Teenage Kicks
Stiff Little Fingers - Alternative Ulster
The Boomtown Rats - Neon Heart
The Radiators - Songs of the Faithful Departed
The Blades - Downmarket
Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2U
Virgin Prunes - Caucasian Walk
The Golden Horde - Friends In Time
Ash - Shining Light
Aslan - This Is (Live at Vicar Street 1999)
Something Happens - Hello Hello Hello Hello Hello
The Pogues - A Rainy Night in Soho
Clannad - Theme from Harry's Game
Christy Moore - North and South of the River
The Dubliners - Springhill Mining Disaster
The Cranberries - Linger
Republic of Loose - Comeback Girl
Glen Hansard & Market Irglova - Falling Slowly
Hothouse Flowers - Love Don't Work This Way
Andrea Corr - Time Enough for Tears
Damien Rice - I Don't Want to Change You
Hozier - Take Me to Church
Dermot Kennedy - Outnumbered
Snow Patrol - Run
SOAK - Everybody Loves You
Sorcha Richardson - Ruin Your Night
Fontaines D.C. - Boys In The Better Land
The Murder Capital - More Is Less
Inhaler - It Won't Always Be Like This
Imelda May - Black Tears
Picture This - Take My Hand
Scary Éire - The Dole Q
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail - Am I Sad?
Jacknife Lee - I'm Getting Tired with Beth Ditto and Earl St. Clear
St Francis Hotel feat Waterstrider - We Fall Together (We Fall Apart)
Paul Brady - The Island
Comments