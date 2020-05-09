Irish music legend Bono shared his ultimate Irish music playlist to stream during COVID-19 lockdown and it includes some absolute gems.

The U2 frontman revealed his top-40 Irish songs on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One on Friday and it features numbers from artists like Van Morrison, Christy Moore, Sinead O'Connor, and The Pogues.

The playlist, entitled "The Full Irish", also features works by contemporary Irish artists like Dermot Kennedy, Hozier, and Picture This, as well as a song from his son's band Inhaler.

Bono's compilation also includes hits from Dublin stalwarts like The Dubliners, Aslan, and Thin Lizzy.

Bono told Tubridy that he compiled the playlist during coronavirus quarantine and said that he'd been making lists about just about anything from people to call to books to read since the lockdown began at the end of March.

The U2 frontman turns 60 on Sunday, May 10, and he also discussed his birthday plans with Tubridy on Friday's show.

He said that he'd been planning a lowkey celebration for his landmark birthday even before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Irish shores.

"I was actually going to have a quiet birthday anyway. I was going to just go for a long walk - that was the plan. A bit of a pilgrimage with the family.

But people are giving up a lot more than their birthdays. People are canceling their weddings. Funerals; think about that. It's not really the moment for a big celebration. I'm just grateful that I got here.

He thanked the Irish people for bringing U2 to life and jokingly thanked the country for putting up with him.

Incidentally, U2 didn't feature on Bono's top-40 Irish songs in what would appear to be an act of modesty.

Horslips - Dearg Doom

Van Morrison - Gloria

Gilbert O'Sullivan - Get Down

Thin Lizzy - Dancing in the Moonlight

The Undertones - Teenage Kicks

Stiff Little Fingers - Alternative Ulster

The Boomtown Rats - Neon Heart

The Radiators - Songs of the Faithful Departed

The Blades - Downmarket

Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2U

Virgin Prunes - Caucasian Walk

The Golden Horde - Friends In Time

Ash - Shining Light

Aslan - This Is (Live at Vicar Street 1999)

Something Happens - Hello Hello Hello Hello Hello

The Pogues - A Rainy Night in Soho

Clannad - Theme from Harry's Game

Christy Moore - North and South of the River

The Dubliners - Springhill Mining Disaster

The Cranberries - Linger

Republic of Loose - Comeback Girl

Glen Hansard & Market Irglova - Falling Slowly

Hothouse Flowers - Love Don't Work This Way

Andrea Corr - Time Enough for Tears

Damien Rice - I Don't Want to Change You

Hozier - Take Me to Church

Dermot Kennedy - Outnumbered

Snow Patrol - Run

SOAK - Everybody Loves You

Sorcha Richardson - Ruin Your Night

Fontaines D.C. - Boys In The Better Land

The Murder Capital - More Is Less

Inhaler - It Won't Always Be Like This

Imelda May - Black Tears

Picture This - Take My Hand

Scary Éire - The Dole Q

Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail - Am I Sad?

Jacknife Lee - I'm Getting Tired with Beth Ditto and Earl St. Clear

St Francis Hotel feat Waterstrider - We Fall Together (We Fall Apart)

Paul Brady - The Island