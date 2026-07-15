Visitors to the island of Ireland are discovering what locals have always known: this is a food culture rooted in extraordinary landscapes and produce, unlocked by a wave of world-class culinary innovation.

The truth of Irish cuisine is found in its exceptional natural ingredients: Atlantic seafood, grass-fed beef, farmhouse butter, native grains, and wild herbs. Today, Ireland’s culinary scene is one of the most exciting in Europe, and the island now boasts twenty-four Michelin-starred restaurants whose chefs transform local produce into refined, inspired dishes.

Ireland’s fine dining culture is built on the standard of our ingredients. The culinary scene is extraordinary because the land and sea are extraordinary. Irish dairy cows graze outdoors for most of the year, producing butter with some of the highest natural beta-carotene levels in Europe. Ireland’s mild climate and rain allow grass to grow up to 300 days a year, giving Irish beef its signature richness. The Atlantic coastline provides cold-water fish and shellfish prized by chefs worldwide. Irish lamb is globally recognized for its flavor, thanks to salt-spray pastures. Even humble staples like potatoes and oats have dozens of heritage varieties that chefs are now reclaiming.

All of this sets the stage for Ireland’s Michelin-starred excellence.

Two Michelin Stars

Two Michelin Stars are awarded to restaurants where the team’s personality and talent shine through in expertly crafted dishes. The food is refined and inspired, and the experience reflects exceptional creativity, service, and ambiance.

Chapter One - Dublin

Modern Irish French tasting menus by Mickael Viljanen. One of Europe’s most ambitious kitchens. Reviewers consistently praise the bread cart and amuse bouches, often described as worth the visit alone.

10

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud - Dublin

Ireland’s longest-running two-star restaurant. Classical French technique meets Irish produce. Reviews highlight Carlingford oysters, Donegal lobster, and its exceptional wine cellar.

Liath - Blackrock, County Dublin

Hyper creative, intimate, and deeply personal tasting menus. Known for precision and emotional storytelling.

Dede – Baltimore, County Cork

Turkish Irish fine dining with coastal ingredients. Elegant, warm, and distinctive. Reviewers frequently highlight dishes using coastal herbs and slow-cooked lamb.

Terre – Castlemartyr, County Cork

Estate-based luxury dining with French technique and Irish terroir.

One Michelin Star

One Michelin Star recognizes restaurants that use top-quality ingredients and prepare dishes with distinct flavors to a consistently high standard.

Forest Avenue - County Dublin

Minimalist, elegant neighborhood dining with produce-led tasting menus.

The Pullman - County Galway

Located inside restored Orient Express carriages. Refined, romantic, and theatrical. Reviews highlight its elegant setting and attentive service.

10

Aniar - County Galway

Pioneering Irish terroir cuisine with fermentation, foraging, and West Coast. ingredients.

Ballyfin - County Laois

Estate dining with classical technique and hyper-local sourcing.

10

Bastible - County Dublin

Modern Irish cooking with depth, warmth, and neighborhood charm.

Bastion - Kinsale, County Cork

Creative coastal tasting menus that are intimate and ingredient-driven.

Chestnut - Ballydehob, County Cork

Tiny dining room with big creativity and seasonal micro menus.

Campagne - County Kilkenny

French Irish cooking with consistency and polish.

10

D’Olier Street - County Dublin

High-concept tasting menus in a dramatic dining room.

10

Glovers Alley - County Dublin

Elegant, refined, and technique-driven. A polished city center experience.

10

Homestead Cottage - County Clare

Rural fine dining that celebrates Clare’s producers and landscapes.

10

Lady Helen - Thomastown, County Kilkenny

Estate dining with classical finesse and beautiful plating.

Lignum - County Galway

Fire-led cooking with wood smoke and bold flavors.

The Bishop’s Buttery - Cashel, County Tipperary

Historic palace setting with refined Irish luxury.

The Morrison Room - County Kildare

Grand dining room with French Irish tasting menus.

The Oak Room - Adare, County Limerick

Ultra-luxury manor dining with meticulous technique.

Variety Jones, County Dublin

Creative, intimate, and chef-led with global influences.

The Muddlers Club, Belfast, County Antrim

Modern Belfast cooking with edge and precision.

OX, Belfast, County Antrim

Seasonal tasting menus with Nordic influence.

10

A closing thought

For a country of just over five million people, Ireland’s fine dining talent is remarkable. These restaurants are not simply places to eat. They are expressions of land, sea, history, and imagination. They show how deeply Irish chefs understand the value of the ingredients grown, caught, and crafted here.

To dine at these restaurants is to taste Ireland’s past and future at the same time. It is to experience a country that honors its heritage while embracing innovation. It is to discover that Irish cuisine is vibrant, confident, and world-class.

Ireland has always had the ingredients. Now it has the spotlight.

This is no ordinary holiday. The island of Ireland invites you in. Here, you’re not just a visitor; our locals welcome you like one of our own.



Our island is both charming and epic. From the pastel seaside homes in Cobh to the rugged landscape of the Wild Atlantic Way, roam hills filled with castles, forage for oysters in Galway Bay, experience fine dining paired with generosity in our cities, feel the visceral views in the North, and hear traditional Irish music drifting around every corner. Wherever you wander, you’ll find a story to tell.



Visit Ireland, the island that goes beyond.



This article is presented proudly in partnership with Tourism Ireland. To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland, check out their website at Ireland.com.