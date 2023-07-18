WATCH: Discover the beauty of Ireland in the televsion series "Tracks & Trails"

Travel the Emerald Isle from the comfort of your home in the television show "Tracks & Trails", streaming for free on IrishEyes.tv.

Across five stunning seasons, join some of Ireland’s favorite faces as they re-discover the country they call home. From celebrity chefs Derry Clarke and Kevin Thornton to beloved Irish architect Dermot Bannon, to one of Ireland’s most successful female singer-songwriters - Eleanor McEvoy.

Tracks & Trails takes you across some of Ireland’s most beautiful counties, uncovering their hidden gems. Experience the rugged woodland of Beara Peninsula. Embark on a journey through the wilderness over Donegal’s Bluestack Mountains. Take in the breathtaking beauty of Tipperary’s most magical valley - the Glen of Aherlow. And finally, be blown away by the awe-inspiring views atop Dublin Mountains Way.

Each season brings in a fresh set of familiar faces as they navigate their way through some more of Ireland’s secret scenic spots. Experiencing four seasons in one day on a journey from Burren in Co Clare to Ballyvaughan. Smelling the fresh Irish sea air as they take in the unbelievable sea views from Howthhead. And at the Knockmealdown Mountains, they straddle county lines atop this extraordinary mountain range.

Tracks & Trails brings the beauty of Ireland onto your screens, allowing you to experience the wonders of the Emerald Isle from the comfort of your own home. You’ll get to know your family favorites better while uncovering Ireland’s natural beauty.

All five seasons of Tracks & Trails are available to stream now for free on IrishEyes.TV.

