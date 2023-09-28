WATCH: North American students share what it's really like to live in Belfast

These Queen's University Belfast students go on a tour of the city to their favorite places and tell their stories of studying abroad in Northern Ireland.

Queen's University Belfast has been welcoming US students to Belfast for decades on a variety of undergraduate, graduate, and short-term study abroad programs. In this video, students share what it's like to live in this vibrant and historic Northern Irish city.

Studying at Queen's University Belfast has given these students the chance to experience the real Belfast while also meeting other students from around the globe. Some of their favorite reasons for living in the city include the traditional and international culture that's on offer from museums and art galleries to world cuisine and local shops. All of this is within easy walking distance from the "Queen's Quarter", the area surrounding the campus, and the most vibrant district of Belfast City.

Another highlight for these Queen's students is The Cathedral Quarter, a maze of cobblestoned streets and warehouses that are now home to trendy bars, beer gardens, clubs, and restaurants. While the green spaces across the city are great to explore while taking a break from studying, and notably there is a lower cost of living in Belfast compared to the US.

Founded in 1845, Queen's University Belfast is a leading institution on the island of Ireland and is ranked in the top 200 universities in the world. Queen's is a member of the prestigious Russell Group, of 24 research-intensive universities, which has been compared to the US Ivy League as an indicator of academic quality and reputation.

You can find out more information about Queen's University Belfast here and you can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.