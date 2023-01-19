An Irish man drowned while attempting to rescue his daughter from the surf at Lennox Head, New South Wales Police said on Thursday, January 19.

The Irish man's name was not yet made public at the time of publication, though the Irish Consulate has been informed.

NSW Police said that the Irish man, his wife, and their three children were only in shallow water at Seven Mile Beach at about 6:30 pm on Wednesday, January 18 when their 11-year-old daughter was swept out to sea on a bodyboard.

The girl's father, aged 45, swam out to her but was unable to bring them back to shore.

His wife also swam out and she and the girl were able to reach the beach and alert authorities.

Two police officers, who were first on the scene, entered the surf in an attempt to find the man but were unsuccessful.

The man was retrieved from the surf at about 7 pm by surf lifesavers.

NSW Ambulance paramedics initiated CPR but were unable to revive the man and he died at the scene.

The woman and her daughter were treated by paramedics and allowed to go home.

NSW Police said that the family is from Lennox Head and that officers from Richmond Police District have alerted the Irish Consulate of the man’s death.

Seven Mile Beach was not patrolled at the time, police said.

NSW Police said that a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner, and that anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or online. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Jimmy Keogh from Surf Life Saving NSW told ABC News in Australia that young lifesavers training nearby retrieved the Irish man.

"They managed to recover the 45-year-old that was submerged in the water and bring him to shore," he said.

"Unfortunately, the male wasn't able to be revived."

Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steve Pearce that the Irishman's drowning was the tenth coastal drowning in the state so far this summer, and the third involving a parent going to the aid of their child.

"It's completely understandable that, as parents, we would go to the aid of our kids in trouble without question," he said.

"Sadly though, it so often ends in tragedies like this."