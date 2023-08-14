WATCH: Irish person's inspiring documentary filmed over 14 months

This documentary follows the life of Orla Tinsley as they battle ill health and undergoes a double lung transplant that could give them a new chance in life.

Orla Tinsley: Warrior takes an unflinching look into Orla’s life as they begin to lose their battle with cystic fibrosis. Having fought the chronic lung disease, cystic fibrosis, since birth, at aged 30 they now faces their hardest battle yet. As their health begins to waver, one surgery has the potential to change their life forever.

This inspirational true story reveals the realities of living with cystic fibrosis and the emotional, physical, and mental strength it takes to fight against this potentially fatal disease. An inspirational human being, Orla Tinsley: Warrior follows the build-up to Orla’s potentially life-changing double lung transplant. A difficult surgery where the risks are high but the rewards are unimaginable.

A thousand children are diagnosed with this chronic, progressive, and frequently fatal genetic disease every year. Cystic fibrosis is one of the most common chronic lung diseases in children and young adults. It takes strength and courage to battle this powerful illness.

An inspiration to those around the world suffering from cystic fibrosis, Orla Tinsley’s incredible journey shines a light on the disease while revealing to the world the true struggles, hardships, and battles faced when living with cystic fibrosis.

Orla Tinsley: Warrior is available to stream now for free on IrishEyes.TV. It takes less than a minute to sign up, and once you do, you have access to the very best of Irish film and TV for free! IrishEyes.TV is also available to stream on TCL, MyBundleTV, VIDAA, and Stremium.

IrishEyes.tv is the home of Irish content, click here to start watching now. You can keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.