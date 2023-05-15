Irish musician Hozier has said that people's "obsession" with artificial intelligence program ChatGPT is "more interesting than the program itself".

Hozier told the Associated Press that people tend to view ChatGPT as a "miracle of productivity" and a "miracle of money-making".

"I think our obsession with it and what we see in it is a little bit more interesting than, quite frankly, the very drab and uninteresting things that it has to say - and sometimes alarmingly bad things that it has to say," Hozier told AP.

Songwriter and musician Hozier shares his thoughts on AI and why people have an “obsession” with ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/KTSujd6fGE — The Associated Press (@AP) May 10, 2023

Released as a prototype in November 2022 by OpenAI, ChatGPT has garnered international attention because of its ability to provide detailed and articulate responses to questions. However, the chatbot is also known for regularly providing incorrect information.

The rise of artificial intelligence since ChatGPT's release has provoked significant debate and controversy in the past six months.

Geoffrey Hinton, who has been dubbed the "Godfather of AI", reportedly quit his job at Google in April to speak out about the dangers of the technology.

Hinton told the New York Times that advancements made in AI posed "profound risks to society and humanity".

"Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now," Hinton told the New York Times.

"Take the difference and propagate it forwards. That's scary."

He added that competition among technology companies was causing AI technologies to be released at dangerous speeds, putting jobs at risk.

He also said it was difficult to prevent "bad actors" from using the technology to do "bad things".

On Friday, the Irish Times removed an opinion article from its website claiming that Irish women's use of fake tan was "cultural appropriation".

The article, credited to a woman named Adriana Acosta Cortez, led many readers to question the veracity of the author, with some readers suggesting that the article and her image were generated by AI.

Entitled, "‘Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic", the article was the second-most read story on the Irish Times website and claimed that Acosta Cortez was "a 29-year-old healthcare administrator living in North Dublin".

The Irish Times has removed the article while "checks" are being carried out.