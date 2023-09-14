WATCH: Irish chef Rachel Allen explores Northern Ireland's culinary magic

"Rachel Allen - A Cook’s Adventure" has recently been added to IrishEyes.TV, the home of Irish content.

Join Rachel Allen, TV chef, and teacher at the famous Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork, as she journeys across Northern Ireland in search of the very best food the counties have to offer.

From Mount Stewart to Enniskillen, this culinary road trip finds her sampling some of the best local produce in Northern Ireland. Rachel creates simple, delicious dishes easy to follow at home, as her journey across Northern Ireland takes in farmers, bakers, fishermen, orchards, foraging, and a Michelin-starred chef.

Rachel Allen - A Cook’s Adventure is the newest and latest edition to IrishEyes.TV's sprawling catalog of cooking and food shows. Rachel Allen joins an array of familiar faces including Catherine Fulvio and Tadgh Byrne. In Catherine’s Roman Holiday, Fulvio travels the vast countryside of Italy in search of the nation's most delicious dishes. In Tadgh Byrne’s Modern Irish Food, Byrne samples all the culinary delights Ireland has to offer.

