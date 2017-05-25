Daughter of President John F. Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy has revealed she misses her father every day in a new video presented alongside JFK’s grandchildren ahead of the former president’s 100th birthday on Monday, May 29.

Joined by her children, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, 28, Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, 27, and John “Jack” Kennedy Schlossberg, 24, the 59-year-old speaks about her memories of being with her father in the White House before his tragic assassination in November 1963.

“I’ve thought about him, and missed him, every day of my life,” said Caroline, the only living child of President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

“Growing up without him was made easier by all the people who kept him in their hearts, who told me that he inspired them to work and fight and believe in a better world, to give something back to this country that has given so much to so many,” continued the former US Ambassador to Japan, who has recently sparked rumors of having her sights set on her own Senate seat.

The attorney and diplomat also recalls lovely stories from the short years she had with her father, hiding beneath his desk in the Oval Office and having him play tricks on her while on vacation.

"As my father said in his inaugural address, 'This work will not be finished in our lifetime, it's up to us to continue to pass these values onto our children and grandchildren,'” she continues.

Read more: How is John F. Kennedy's 100th birthday being celebrated in the US?

JFK, the 35th President of the United States, was just 46 years old when he was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, never meeting his grandchildren but as part of his centennial celebration, his descendants have spoken about the massive influence his legacy has played in their lives and inspired them for the future.

"One of the defining relationships of my life is with someone I've never met, my grandfather, President John F. Kennedy," said Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg.

"But while my grandfather had reverence for the past, and the lessons it could impart, he also knew that America was a country where change was possible. That we aren't bound solely by tradition if we understand the past with which we are breaking."

Tatiana’ older sister Rose, who bears a strong resemblance to her grandmother Jackie Kennedy, also speaks about how she feels inspired by her grandfather’s determination to change America.

"I hope everyone, regardless of age or party, will remember what President Kennedy told America, decades ago: This nation was founded by men of many nations and backgrounds,” Rose states.

“It was founded on the principle that all men are created equal and the rights of every man are diminished once the rights of one man are threatened.”

Read more: Caroline Kennedy does not rule out White House bid

“Would you like to see your mom run for elected office?” @MLauer asks Caroline Kennedy's son, Jack Schlossberg pic.twitter.com/1jOncjY2iO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 5, 2017

The youngest grandchild of JFK Jack Kennedy Schlossberg follows his sisters, highlighting, in particular, how climate change is an issue he felt John F. Kennedy would take head on.

"My generation will inherit a complicated world, with countless, unsolved problems. Climate change is just one of them,” he said.

"He [JFK] recognized that only if America leads the world in solving global problems, can we make sure that it's done right.”

“As his family, we’re so proud of what my father stood for during his life and how powerful those values remain today,” Caroline Kennedy concludes.

Read more: Caroline Kennedy’s son looks exactly like JFK Jr.

“I hope that these reflections on President Kennedy’s life and his influence on those of us who share his legacy will encourage people across the United States to look at challenges in their own corner of the world and seek solutions that heal, lift up the forgotten, and make a difference in the lives of others.”

If he had lived, this Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, President John F. Kennedy would have celebrated his 100th birthday. In his memory, events are being held across the country to celebrate his life’s achievements. You can find a rundown of the various events taking place throughout this week here.

Would you like to see the next generation of Kennedy’s run for political office? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, below.