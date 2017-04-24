It’s been just over one month since the death of Northern Ireland’s long-serving Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, and the communities and political landscapes of Northern Ireland, Ireland and Irish America are still coming to terms with his sudden departure.

Irish senator Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin’s Deputy Leader, is currently in New York and will join IrishCentral’s Niall O’Dowd as well as Marty Glennon and Joseph Smith from Friends of Sinn Féin in a discussion on McGuinness’ legacy at 4 pm EST, which will stream live on IrishCentral’s Facebook page.

Click over to our Facebook page to watch, and read more about McGuinness’ life in the stories below.

Month’s Mind memorial mass for Martin McGuinness to be held at New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Why Martin McGuinness will be remembered for hundreds of years to come

How Martin McGuinness and Bill Clinton made peace in Ireland

"To honor him we must finish his work," Bill Clinton at the Martin McGuinness funeral

As soldier and statesman Martin McGuinness leaves an incredible legacy