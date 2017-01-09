Ireland’s biggest rock band, U2, has announced a summer tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album. Every night, at 24 shows over nearly 12 weeks in North America and Europe, Bono and the boys will perform the full album. They’ll then bring the tour home to Croke Park, in Dublin, at the end of July.

In June 1987, the band performed the original Joshua Tree at two gigs in the north Dublin stadium and now the group are bringing the album home. Released to universal acclaim on March 9th 1987, The Joshua Tree features hit singles “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “Where The Streets Have No Name.” The Joshua Tree went to number one in Ireland and around the world selling in excess of 25 million copies and catapulting Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr “… from heroes to superstars,” according to The Rolling Stone.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” reflects The Edge.

“To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years,” adds Bono.

“It’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization… all the greats... I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park… it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”

On May 12 the tour will kick off in Vancouver and travel across North America before traveling across the Atlantic to London, Dublin and ending in Brussels in August. Their “hometown show,” as their website dubs it, will take place on July 22.

On April 1987 TIME magazine put U2 on its cover, proclaiming them “Rock’s Hottest Ticket” in a defining year for the band that saw their arena dates roll into stadium shows to accommodate escalating demand. The 12 months that followed saw the band create now-iconic moments: the Grammy Award-winning music video, winning a BRIT Award and two Grammys - including Album of the Year, as well as a triumphant return home with the original Joshua Tree Tour for four unforgettable shows in Belfast, Dublin and Cork in the summer of 1987. In 1987 Hot Press called The Joshua Tree “their most influential album yet”.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will provide support across Europe, with Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and One Republic joining the tour through North America. Speaking about the upcoming tour Noel Gallagher said “It will be both a pleasure and an honor to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth.”

Tickets to The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 go on sale Monday, January 16 in Ireland, the UK and Europe and on Tuesday, January 17 in the US and Canada.

Here's the full set of shows announced so far on The Joshua Tree Tour 2017:

Fri. May 12: Vancouver, BC at BC Place Stadium

Sun. May 14: Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

Wed. May 17: San Francisco, CA at Levi's Stadium

Sat. May 20: Los Angeles, CA at Rose Bowl

Wed. May 24: Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

Fri. May 26: Dallas, TX at AT&T Stadium

Sat. June 3: Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

Wed. June 7: Pittsburgh, PA at Heinz Field

Sat. June 11: Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

Wed. June 14: Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

Sun. June 18: Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

Tue. June 20: Washington, DC at FedEx Field

Fri. June 23: Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

Sun. June 25: Boston, MA at Gillette Stadium

Wed. June 28: E. Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

Sat. July 1: Cleveland, OH at First Energy Stadium

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 Europe:

Sat. 8 July: London, UK at Twickenham Stadium

Wed. 12 July: Berlin, DE at Olympic Stadium

Sat. 15 July: Rome, IT at Olympic Stadium

Tue. 18 July: Barcelona, ES at Olympic Stadium

Sat. 22 July: Dublin, IE at Croke Park

Tue. 25 July: Paris, FR at Stade De France

Sat. 29 July: Amsterdam, NE at Amsterdam Arena

Tue. 1 Aug.: Brussels, BE at King Baudouin Stadium