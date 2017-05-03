St Patrick’s Day may be over for this year, but that doesn’t mean a good old Irish saying can’t be used when the right situation arises.

Whether you are living in Ireland or among the Irish diaspora around the world there is always a time and place to quote from the motherland. A major influence in any Irish person's life is family, love them or hate them we all have to bear with them.

Keeping that in mind IrishCentral has decided to put together a list of the best Irish sayings about family and sayings only a parent would have the honesty to say to their child. Don’t worry there won’t be any wooden spoons involved, we don’t want to stir up any haunting childhood memories.

12

“A family of Irish birth will argue and fight, but let a shout come from without and see them all unite.”

12

“Now don’t be talking about yourself while you’re here. We’ll surely be doing that after you leave.”

12

“Life is like a cup of tea, it's all in how you make it.”

12

“You’ve got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your father was.”

12

“When Irish eyes are smiling, they’re usually up to something.”

12

“A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.”

12

“A son is a son till he takes him a wife. A daughter is a daughter all of her life.”

12

“The head on you and the price of turnips.”

12

“May neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, the angels protect you, and Heaven accept you.”

12

“Bricks and mortar make a house, but the laughter of children makes a home.”

12

“Having somewhere to go is home, having someone to love is family, having both is a blessing.”

Let us know what your favorite Irish quote about family is in the comments below.