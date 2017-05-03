Ireland is forever welcoming visitors from all parts of the globeFacebook

St Patrick’s Day may be over for this year, but that doesn’t mean a good old Irish saying can’t be used when the right situation arises.

Whether you are living in Ireland or among the Irish diaspora around the world there is always a time and place to quote from the motherland. A major influence in any Irish person's life is family, love them or hate them we all have to bear with them.

Keeping that in mind IrishCentral has decided to put together a list of the best Irish sayings about family and sayings only a parent would have the honesty to say to their child. Don’t worry there won’t be any wooden spoons involved, we don’t want to stir up any haunting childhood memories.

Family enjoying quality time together
12

Family enjoying quality time together

“A family of Irish birth will argue and fight, but let a shout come from without and see them all unite.”

Women sharing stories over a cup of tea
12

Women sharing stories over a cup of tea

“Now don’t be talking about yourself while you’re here. We’ll surely be doing that after you leave.”

People sharing a cup of tea in front of a warm open fire
12

People sharing a cup of tea in front of a warm open fire

“Life is like a cup of tea, it's all in how you make it.”

A child hoping to grow up big and strong like his father
12

A child hoping to grow up big and strong like his father

“You’ve got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your father was.”

Baby smiling and laughing as it rests
12

Baby smiling and laughing as it rests

“When Irish eyes are smiling, they’re usually up to something.”

A mother gently hugging her son
12

A mother gently hugging her son

“A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.”

Father and daughter enjoying quality time together
12

Father and daughter enjoying quality time together

“A son is a son till he takes him a wife. A daughter is a daughter all of her life.”

Turnips bunched together on a countertop
12

Turnips bunched together on a countertop

“The head on you and the price of turnips.”

Hand held up towards the sun and clouds
12

Hand held up towards the sun and clouds

“May neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, the angels protect you, and Heaven accept you.”

A builder at work laying bricks with mortar
12

A builder at work laying bricks with mortar

“Bricks and mortar make a house, but the laughter of children makes a home.”

Family time together in the sunshine
12

Family time together in the sunshine

“Having somewhere to go is home, having someone to love is family, having both is a blessing.”

Let us know what your favorite Irish quote about family is in the comments below.

Related: Books, Immigration