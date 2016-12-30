A pint of Guinness each day can help stop you going deaf new research shows. Long thought to have medicinal properties, Guinness, because of its high iron content may also impact hearing loss.

Up until recently Guinness was given to patients in recovery to build up their strength, and it appears that replacing iron loss also helped patients with hearing difficulties. Over 30 percent of the world’s population is anemic and need more iron and are in danger of hearing loss. The new research was published in the Journal of American Medicine.

It seems Guinness has a beneficial impact when drank by providing much needed iron which may help to prevent deafness.

The research at Pennsylvania State University found that high levels of iron helps stop hearing loss. The study of more than 300,000 people found a link between iron deficiency anemia (IDA) and hearing loss.

Pennsylvania State University researchers found a lack of the mineral can cause sensorineural hearing loss - damage to the cochlea or nerve pathways.

While they also discovered it could also cause conductive hearing loss - problems with the bones in the middle of the ear.

Study author Kathleen Schieffer said “An association exists between IDA in adults and hearing loss.

“The next steps are to better understand this correlation and whether promptly diagnosing and treating IDA may positively affect the overall health status of adults with hearing loss.”

Iron tablets do not help recent research showed because of DNA damage to blood vessels. In that case, Guinness might be a perfectly good substitute.

Guinness which is owned by Diageo is often said to have medicinal properties though the company refuses to tout them in the modern era.

Its advertising slogan from the 1920s was “Guinness is good for you!”

It was claimed that Guinness was effective against blood clots because of antioxidant compounds which slow down the accumulation of dangerous cholesterol.

So, it could be a case of "hear, hear" for Guinness fans, especially those a little hard of hearing.