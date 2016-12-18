I knew I would have to attempt a healthier recipe for the Christmas food lovers. I’ve added in a few new additions that may even turn the mince pie haters into lovers. These have now become one of my favorite Christmas treats!

* Makes 14 mini-pies.

Ingredients:

Pastry

- 100g oats (gluten free available)

- 2 tbsp. Greek yogurt

- 4 tbsp. coconut oil

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 1 egg

- 2tbsp honey /maple

Filling

- 2 tbsp. roasted pecans chopped

- 2 tbsp. roasted almonds chopped

- 1 tbsp. maple syrup

- 1 tbsp. coconut sugar

- 1/4 grated apple

- 2 tbsp. lemon juice

- 1 tbsp. lemon zest

- 1 tbsp. chopped dried cranberries

- 1 tbsp. chopped dried raisins

- 1 tsp nutmeg

- 2 tsp cinnamon ground

Method:

- Preheat the oven to 190ºC

- In a food processor, blend the oats to form a flour and add in your baking powder.

- Next, add in the coconut oil. Use your hands to combine the mix to create a breadcrumb texture (like making pastry the good old way).

- In a separate bowl, add the egg, honey and Greek yogurt and whisk. Pour into the oat flour mix and using your hands mix until a dough forms and is slightly wet.

- Wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 20-30 minutes.

- Take small sections from your dough and press down into your cupcake tin mould to form a pastry case for the filling. Blind bake in the oven for 8 minutes.

- Roll out the sections of pastry you have left and cut out 14 stars.

- Mix all the filling ingredients together and spoon into your pastry cups and cover with your pastry stars.

- Bake for a further 7 minutes until golden brown.

* Roz Purcell is one of Ireland’s most successful models and was the 2010 winner of Miss Universe Ireland. She now adds celebrity chef to her resume with her cooking blog, Natural Born Feeder.