The amazing Irish dance troupe Fusion Fighters made a stunning return to the World Irish Dance Championships in Dublin last week, bringing the house down with their fancy footwork. The hundreds of highly talented Irish dancers in the crowd went insane for the performance, one that goes up there as one of our favorites from the group.

Taking place all through last week in the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, the World's invited the popular Irish dancers back to perform alongside the dancers involved in Fusion Dance Fest, a series of workshops from the company taking place in Limerick this summer.

Accompanied by the musicians Fullset, the five Fusion Fighters--Chris Naish, Michael Donnellan, Matthew Gardiner, Conor Kennedy, Declan McHale--offered up their usual unique mix of different dance styles intertwined around traditional Irish dancing, all with an insane amount of taps per second.

Opened up by the Fusion Fest dancers, Francisco Dreux shot the footage as the incredible dancing escalates into a finale that could easily give Riverdance a run for its money.

Building on their success in modernizing Irish dance with a mix of dance forms, different music styles, and technology, talented dance company Fusion Fighters will run a special Fusion Dance Fest in the Limerick Institute of Technology between August 7 and August 15.

The 9-day festival will give dancers the chance to learn with the company’s dancers and choreographers and although anchored in dance and fitness workshops, the week also have plenty of video projects, live music, and or course, a performance or two.

