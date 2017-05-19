Everyone could do with a bit of Irish luckiStock

In these uncertain times we can all use a bit of luck, and there might be no better luck than that of the Irish. That being said, the luck of the Irish may be more of a myth than a scientific fact considering all of Ireland’s colorful history but it is still a widely used saying and we will believe it anyway.

The origins of the ‘luck of the Irish’ saying can be traced back to the late 1800’s in America during the gold and silver rush at the time. Irish and Irish Americans were some of the most successful miners to prosper.

With all this fortune floating around, we at IrishCentral have put together a list of the best Irish sayings about luck that might just give you that fortunate edge you’ve been looking for.

Everyone could do with a bit of Irish luck now and again
12

Everyone could do with a bit of Irish luck now and again

“Wherever you go, whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you!”

You don't need to be a leprechaun to be lucky
12

You don't need to be a leprechaun to be lucky

“If you’re enough lucky to be Irish... You’re lucky enough!”

St Patrick's Day celebrations have everyone smiling
12

St Patrick's Day celebrations have everyone smiling

“May your day be touched by a bit of Irish luck, brightened by a song in your heart and warmed by the smiles of the people you love.”

Friends sharing good times and great memories
12

Friends sharing good times and great memories

“A sunbeam to warm you, good luck to charm you. A Sheltering angel, so nothing can harm you. Laughter to cheer you, faithful friends near you, and whenever you pray, heaven to hear you.”

A four leaf clover is said to bring the holder luck
12

A four leaf clover is said to bring the holder luck

“A good friend is like a four leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have”

Leprechauns have become a standard feature of many Irish celebrations
12

Leprechauns have become a standard feature of many Irish celebrations

“Leprechauns, castles, good luck and laughter. Lullabies, dreams and love ever after. Poems and songs with pipes and drums. A thousand welcomes when anyone comes. That's the Irish for you!”

Hopefully a bit of Irish luck can bring you some fortune
12

Hopefully a bit of Irish luck can bring you some fortune

“May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light, may good luck pursue you each day and night.”

One of Ireland's most congested highways at Slea Head
12

One of Ireland's most congested highways at Slea Head

“May the luck of the Irish lead to the happiest heights and the highway you travel be lined with green lights.”

Clover is one of Ireland's most recognizable symbols
12

Clover is one of Ireland's most recognizable symbols

“Each petal on the Shamrock brings an Irish wish your way. Good Health, good luck and happiness each and every day.”

A fiery redhead is not someone you would want to mess with
12

A fiery redhead is not someone you would want to mess with

“You may be lucky enough to catch me, but you’ll never tame me. Said every Irish girl ever.”

The best of luck to you
12

The best of luck to you

Or maybe the Irish writer Jonathan Swift said it best, "I don't really like the term 'luck of the Irish' because the luck of the Irish is, historically speaking, f@#king terrible."

What’s the luckiest thing to happen to you? Let us know.

Related: Books, Irish American