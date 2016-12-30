Ireland’s national airline is launching the largest seat sale of the year, from Ireland, including flights to North America from $260 (€249) each way.

Starting today, St Stephen’s Day (Dec 26) including up to 50 percent off European destinations and offer its 13 North American routes direct from Ireland starting from just €249. Take a trip to New York, Boston, Washington to name but a few or jet off to the Californian coast and discover San Francisco or Los Angeles with daily flights for summer 2017. From September Aer Lingus will fly to new route Miami which could be the perfect spot to round off the summer.

If you fly Aer Lingus to North America from Ireland not only can you pre-clear US immigration before stepping on board your flight at either Dublin or Shannon but their transatlantic fares have the added bonus of being all-inclusive offering free 23kg baggage allowance, complimentary meals and drinks during the flight, not forgetting 120 hours of endless entertainment via the very latest inflight entertainment system.

Their January 2017 seat sale includes 3 million seats to European destinations at up to 50 percent off. Beach babes can dip their toes in the sand at popular European seaside destinations including Malaga, Alicante, Faro and Nice, while city slickers can soak up the atmosphere in Paris, Barcelona, Lisbon and Rome, among many others. New routes for 2017 include Split, Croatia and Porto, Portugal, the ideal destinations for holiday goers looking to experience somewhere new.

Guests flying with Aer Lingus in 2017 will enjoy Ireland’s only four-star airline service, flights to central airports and the airline’s excellent timekeeping.

Fares included in this sale are valid for travel from April 1st to October 31 2017 and include taxes, charges and fees. Book by midnight 16th January 2017 and terms and conditions do apply.

For more information on the Aer Lingus January Summer Sale, please visit www.aerlingus.com.