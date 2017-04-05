Airbnb has put together a list of the most quirky and interesting properties featured on their website for the perfect getaway in Ireland.

The list has been compiled based on reviews by the website's users. Each property has their own unique qualities with the surrounding areas also playing a part. Featured in the run down are castles, a barn house and even an old converted gypsy wagon.

Interestingly all the properties listed are from the west coast of the country, with a variety of different types of dwellings to choose from. Airbnb value the idea of the term a ‘staycation’ where visitors can achieve more of an authentic holiday by feeling a sense of belonging while staying in a home away from home.

Restored 200 Year Old Church

Athenry, County Galway

12

Ever fancied sleeping in a church? Well now you can. This former Church of Ireland building has been magnificently restored into a beautiful home. Bookeen Hall was originally built in 1820 and is now a protected building and national monument.

This restored 200 year old church can accommodate up to three people as standard with the possibility of renting out another room for a further two people, upon request. It is situated in the small town of Athenry which is just 40 minutes outside of Galway City. It is an ideal location for anyone looking to visit the Cliffs of Moher, The Burren and Connemara.

Tig Admaid

Woodland cabin with hot-tub Jacuzzi, Kenmare, County Kerry

12

The title of this property says it all, “Woodland cabin with hot-tub Jacuzzi”. This woodland cabin is situated right on the shore of Kenmare Bay. The surrounding views are breathtaking, which visitors can enjoy while relaxing in the outdoor hot-tub Jacuzzi which is a top feature of this accommodation.

Originally built as a holiday home in the 1950’s, this house has been modified to provide all the necessary 21st century needs and can accommodate up to nine people comfortably. The cabin overlooks a private beach which is accessible by a slipway so bring your water gear or visitors can also explore the vast woodland in the adjacent area.

The Gatelodge

Killoscully, County Tipperary

12

The Gatelodge is a two story stone cottage near the small town of Killoscully in County Tipperary. This stone cottage can accommodate up to three people easily and it is very well equipped to ensure visitors have everything they need to relax and self cater to their own needs.

The Gatelodge is an untouched location just outside of County Limerick and only a short driving distance from the beautiful town of Killaloe on the River Shannon. Adventurers can take advantage of all the activities on offer in Killaloe which include cruises on the River Shannon and Soulkite, a company which offer stand up paddle board lessons as well as other water sport classes.

Ballintotis Castle

Castlemartyr, County Cork

12

This is a 16th century castle and has been recently renovated to provide for many modern conveniences. It is a four story tower house which can accommodate up to four people and is located within close proximity to many fantastic sights and various activities.

Ballintotis Castle was built during the 16th century as an outer defense for the Castlemartyr Estate, which was once home to the Fitzgerald dynasty. The area is close to the towns of Midleton and Ballymaloe which are both steeped in history and full of things to do. Visitors can also enjoy the many beaches that are short driving distance away as well as touring the Jameson Distillery and FOTA Wildlife Park. There is plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

Pops Dream

Whitegate, County Clare

12

This quaint boathouse in the north west of County Clare is the perfect setting for any long weekend. Located in tranquil surroundings, the only sounds visitors will hear is that of water lapping and birds singing. Accommodating up to two people, this is ideal for a couples retreat to relax and unwind.

Visitors will have the privilege of a private veranda where they can enjoy the beautiful scenery as they eat. It also has a small BBQ which is the ultimate addition for those warm summer evenings.

Bed in Barn

The Ox Mountains, Cloonacool, County Sligo

12

Bed in a Barn is an old converted barn shed that doesn’t lack any of its original charm. The barn house sits on a privately owned one acre plot of land and is nestled beside the Ox Mountains in County Sligo.

The barn is eco friendly and self sufficient. Rainwater is collected for use in the shower and bathroom, while the roof has been fitted with solar panels which generates electricity and can even heat the water, let’s hope the sun is shining. There is also a spring well which supplies drinking water.

Guests can explore the landscaped garden and untamed surrounding areas, as well as the many walking routes on offer. If you want to get back to one with nature then this may be the perfect getaway.

Kilcolgan Castle

Kilcolgan, County Galway

12

Kilcolgan Castle is located near the small town of Clarenbridge in County Galway. Visitors can avail of the wonderful views on show as this castle is built beside Kilcolgan river and overlooks Galway Bay.

Dating back to the 11th century, this castle may have been fitted with some modern conveniences but has most certainly maintained its original character. Since first being built it has been renovated on a couple of occasions but the majority of the original stonework and interior has remained the same. The castle can accommodate up to five guests, with accommodation for a further five guests available in a farmyard cottage which also occupies the grounds, upon request.

With Kilcolgan Castle being a central point between Galway City and County Clare, visitors are spoiled for choice with sights and activities to avail of. Connemara, the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren are all within a short driving distance.

Chez Shea Gypsy Wagon

Lauragh, County Kerry

12

Sleeping in a wagon may not seem like the most glamorous way to spend a weekend getaway but Chez Shea Gypsy Wagon is slightly different. Located on the Beara Peninsula visitors will not be left wanting when it comes to outstanding views. The Beara Peninsula is one of the most picturesque parts of Ireland and is a photographers dream.

The wagon itself may not be the most well equipped accommodation as it does not offer any cooking facilities or internet access but it can accommodate two people with the large double bed it has on board. Toilet facilities are available on site but just watch out for wildlife and farm animals if the need arises in the middle of the night. It might be just what you need to get away from all the stresses of modern life.

Annaghmore House

Collooney, County Sligo

12

Annaghmore house is located near the small town of Collooney, in County Sligo. It is within close proximity to the Ox Mountains where visitors can take advantage of the many walking and mountain biking routes on offer, and the views are breathtaking.

If you would like to walk on more level ground or even try your hand at surfing the closest beach is only a short drive away. If there is one thing County Sligo isn’t lacking then it’s a surf shop, so no need to bring your own equipment.

This historic Georgian country house was built in the early 1800’s and has been owned by the O’Hara family since that time. Visitors better have a love for animals as this property is still a working farm.

Eco studio

Kilgarvan, County Kerry

12

This eco studio offers the basic necessities needed to unwind from the stresses of day to day life, a break here may be just what you need. The accommodation may not be the most stylish but the surrounding area more than makes up for that.

This property is located on the foothills of Mount Mangerton with its western slopes lying within Killarney National Park. Guests can explore the grounds around the studio which include a vegetable garden and poly tunnel and are more than welcome to sample what’s on offer.

The magnificent town of Kenmare is only 20 minutes away by car with many wonderful restaurants and pubs to venture in to. The small town of Kilgarvan is also very close, where musicians gather for a weekly traditional music session every Thursday night .

Thatched cottage

Portsalon, County Donegal

12

This accommodation is the typical Irish property visitors dream of when they think about what Ireland is like, a cozy thatched cottage nestled in the rugged terrain of the rural Irish landscape. This rural cottage offers everything needed to simply relax, there is no wi-fi available so guests can leave the office behind.

The surrounding area offers a refreshing blend of activities for every degree of adventurer. There is an abundance of beaches within a short driving distance where visitors can take up a variety of waters ports. Donegal is home to many Blue Flag beaches, so guests can rest easy in the knowledge that the water and sand are in pristine condition.

Fanad lighthouse is a signature point on the Wild Atlantic Way that overlooks the North Atlantic Ocean and only a 15 minute drive from the cottage. County Donegal also received the honor of being named the coolest place on the planet for 2017 by National Geographic Traveller.

Have you had the pleasure of staying in one of these fantastic properties? Is there another gem out there that we should know about? Let us know in the comments below.

