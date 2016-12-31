There's nothing like ringing in the New Year with friends and loved ones, but why not try and add a new 'someone special' to your list of loved ones?

Here are our tried and true best Irish pick-up lines.

Give them a whirl around midnight and you may be ringing in the New Year with a special midnight kiss...or maybe a black eye!



1. I may not have four leaves, but if you kiss me, I'll bring you luck!



2. Let's go out again so we can share a pot of gold. Tequila gold that is.



3. How would you like to help put the Irish Spring back into me step?



4. Well, lass, we're the only ones still standing. How about a go?



5. Come over to my place and I'll show you my Lucky Charms.

6. My lips are like the Blarney Stone. Kiss them for good luck and the gift of the gab.



7. Kiss me, I'm NOT Irish!!!



8. You're wearing green, I'm wearing green, we have so much in common that we should get together and go out sometime.



9. Well, ye caught me, lass! Now I can grant ye one wish, as long as it involves sex.



10. Is that a snake in your pants or are you just happy to see me?

Got any more Irish pick-up lines? Share them with us below!

* Originally published in 2012.