The Ireland of the 1890s may have been one of greater poverty than modern-day Ireland, but the views and beauty still came for free for anybody who walked the country’s shores. These incredible postcard photos, taken between 1890 and 1900, offer a magical look back at the Ireland of over 120 years ago.

The pictures come to use courtesy of the Library of Congress. They enable us to get a view of some of the top tourist spots in late 19th century Ireland, many of which are still popular destinations for tourists today. Although not all counties are covered, the images do come for all over the country and even give us an insight into the fashion and architecture of the day.

Taking in sites from the Giant’s Causeway to Ross Castle in Co. Kerry, the images were created using a secret method developed in the 1880s by an employee of a Swiss printing company. The complicated method was one of the first used to create color photography which was in the early stages of development.

It was a delicate and time-consuming process. First, a tablet of lithographic limestone would be coated in a light-sensitive emulsion and exposed to sunlight under a photo negative. The emulsion hardened over several hours in proportion to the tones in the negative and the image would be left on the stone.

Co. Antrim

Glengarriff

Glenoe village

Giant’s Causeway

Portrush



Dunluce Castle



Bridge in Glengarriff



Royal Avenue, Belfast

Co. Clare

Lisdoonvarna

Co. Cork

Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff

Patrick Street in Cork City

Cottage near Glengarriff

Blackrock Castle

Glengarriff Harbour

Queenstown (now Cobh)

Cobh Harbour

Co. Down

Newcastle

Co. Dublin

The main Bank of Ireland building in Dublin City

Shelbourne Hotel

St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Phoenix Park

Co. Fermanagh

Lower Lough Erne

Devenish Island in Lough Erne

Co. Galway

Killary Bay in Connemara

Co. Kerry

Valentia Island

Ross Castle, Killarney

Co. Waterford

Dungarvan bridge and harbor

The Quays, Waterford

Co. Wicklow

Enniskerry

Dargle Bridge

Bray

Vale of Avoca

Poulaphouca Fall

