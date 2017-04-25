An anti-fascist group gatecrashed a group of Nazis apparently celebrating Hitler’s birthday in an Irish restaurant in Kentucky.

The Louisville Anti-Racism Action Group (ARA) issued a statement on its website stating: "A group of area white supremacist posters from the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer were celebrating Adolph Hitler last evening when they were asked to leave the Irish Rover by the owners after being outed by Louisville Anti-Racist Action.

Louisville ARA arranged for a crowd of approximately 40 members of the Louisville community to confront the group, and provided screenshots to the crowd and to the owners of the establishment to support their actions. The crowd chanted 'Nazis out' until the group left."

For more than 15 minutes the group shouted “Nazis out!” at the diners until they left the restaurant.

Irish Rover owners Michael and Siobhán Reidy said they were horrified when the told their restaurant was hosting a celebration of the dead dictator’s birthday. Michael is a County Clare native.

"We had some folks in there that we would never have in normally, the undesirables, the white-supremacist folks," Michael Reidy admitted. "We weren't aware of it obviously and they were celebrating an unsavory event and the other folks came in.

"We understand and we asked the white supremacists to leave. It was the right thing to do. And we feel good about it. We feel it was handled appropriately."

He added that most of the other customers had supported the ARA’s actions.

None of the group had ever been seen in the restaurant before and likely will never again.

One man seen in the video, Scott Hess, spoke to WAVE 3 News and denied they were Nazis. He said they were just out having dinner as friends.

"According to these people and groups, Trump and his supporters were also 'neo-Nazis. Anyone they disagree with is called a Nazi. They're the bootboys of the radical left. Antifa are domestic terrorists by definition."

"The Antifa attacked the entire restaurant. They attack Trump supporters. They attack reporters, too. They attack anyone who's not a radical anarchist. We will not be intimidated. We will defend our people. We will prevail."

H/T: WAVE3.com