Can Reince or Kellyanne or Bannon or Jared or someone – ANYONE? – possibly wrestle the smartphone out of President-elect Donald Trump’s hands so he can stop humiliating himself and, by association, his fellow Americans, the majority of whom didn’t even vote for him in the first place? The Donald was the master of the pivot during the race for the White House, artfully evading questions and controversies and turning liabilities that would have sunk any other campaign into assets – gleefully blaming the media every step of the way for being “unfair” and “biased” against him.

Yet the pivot skill seems to have totally evaded him since he won the election, and he’s still tweeting like a madman.

Trump isn’t a candidate anymore. He’s the incoming president of the United States and a jittery world is consuming his every utterance, but he’s still behaving as if he’s a Z-list contestant on a tacky reality show. You won, Donald. Okay? We’re with you on that because we believe in the integrity of the American election system.

The recount effort by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, with support from the Hillary Clinton campaign, is totally ridiculous, and seems more designed to keep Stein’s name out there instead of changing the outcome of the election. (How many votes did Stein earn on November 8? About one percent, 1.4 million or so, well behind third place Libertarian Gary “What is Aleppo?” Johnson.)

The end result of the long and extremely grueling 2016 campaign isn’t going to change. Trump won. And that’s that.

But, not surprisingly, the president-elect is a sore winner. Not everyone is bowing down to King Donald, and some of his subjects are an angry bunch.

That’s democracy, right? No. That’s illegal voters.

On Sunday Trump tweeted:

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Millions voted illegally? Where? How, Mr. President-elect? You’re tweeting that you’re the incoming president of a country that’s rife with illegal voters? What’s your proof?

Is this the United States you’re preparing to lead, or do you think we’re some sort of banana republic? If so, what are you going to do about it?

It’s head-shaking and deeply embarrassing that an incoming president, who won fair and square, is happy to throw dirt over our electoral process instead of rising above the fray and getting on with the business of forming a government, a process that’s already a predictable joke given the in-fighting that’s spilled out into the open courtesy of his most recent campaign guru Kellyanne Conway, who’s been gleefully trashing the boss over his possible selection of the dastardly Mitt Romney as secretary of state.

And there was Trump again on Monday, formulating American foreign policy in one fell tweet with regards to Cuba. He tweeted:

If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2016

Whatever happened to the art of the deal, Mr. President-elect? You wrote books about that, and now you’re laying your strategy bare about a nation that’s a major concern to millions of Americans in one simplistic tweet?

It’s painful to contemplate, this reality TV circus come to life thanks to a cast of misfits who, so far, have shown an inability to rise above and demonstrate true leadership.

But, then again, it was all about winning and winning huge for Trump. After that? Clearly, at least from what we’ve seen so far, he doesn’t have a clue.

