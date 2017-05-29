John F. Kennedy would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017. In tribute to JFK, the 35th President of the United States, and his centennial year, IrishCentral is looking back on the life and times of the charismatic and intriguing Irish-American leader; from his early years to his rise to the presidency, to his untimely assassination in November 1963 at just 46 years old.



For more on JFK and the Kennedy family, you can visit our special topic page.

A previously unseen collection of photos from the wedding of John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline were auctioned off in 2014. The unpublished negatives were taken by freelance photographer Arthur Burges, who was asked to be a backup photographer when the Kennedys wed in Newport, Rhode Island, on September 12, 1953.

6

The photographs were discovered in his darkroom by his family after his death in 1993 but have been kept secret since then.

6

There are 13 photographs in all of the “Wedding of the Century” including four of the new bride and groom.

6

Seven-hundred guests attended the wedding of the dashing young Irish-American politician and his exotic French-speaking bride, at St. Mary’s Church.

Read more: Jackie believed Lyndon B. Johnson had John F. Kennedy killed

6

The wedding, considered by many to be one of the biggest social events of the decade, if not the century.

Almost 1,200 attended the reception that followed at Hammersmith Farm, Jackie's childhood home.

RR Auctions also sold off other memorabilia including letters of appointment signed by President Kennedy and cards the presidential couple sent.

6

* Originally published in 2014.