These pecan pancakes make the perfect Pancake Tuesday or Sunday morning feast. Don’t forget the maple syrup!

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted

1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch salt

1 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large egg

Maple Syrup, for serving

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup Creme Fraiche, for serving

Method:

1. Whisk together first 6 ingredients until well combined.

2. Whisk together buttermilk, oil, and egg in a bowl; add to flour mixture in 3 parts, stir until lightly combined but not overworked.

3. Pour about 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto a hot, lightly greased non stick large skillet. Cook pancakes until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked about 2 minutes. Turn and cook other sides. Mix Creme Fraiche with vanilla and serve immediately with pancakes.

