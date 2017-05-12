Treat your mother and cook up a storm in the kitchen with this Irish influenced mother's day recipe!

Ingredients:



- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

- 1 tsp. baking powder

- 3 TBSP Bailey’s Irish Cream

- Pinch of salt

- ½ cup whole milk

- 2 tsp. instant coffee (I like to use Starbucks Via)

- 1/4 cup unsalted butter

- 1 cup granulated sugar

- 1 cup powdered sugar

- 1 egg

Read more: How to make homemade Irish cream

Method:



In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

In a small saucepan, combine milk and instant coffee and heat at a medium- low.

Stir until coffee dissolves, and remove from the heat.Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter with the sugars until light and fluffy.



Beat in the egg, and then beat in the coffee mixture.



With the mixer on low, pour in the dry ingredients, and mix until combined.



Spread dough evenly in a 9 x 13 inch baking pan. Bake for 18-20 minutes at 350 degrees F, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack.



For the Glaze:



1/3 cup evaporated milk

3 cups powdered sugar

2 TBSP Amaretto



Put 1 cup powdered sugar in a mixing bowl. Beat in the evaporated milk and vanilla extract. Gradually beat in remaining 2 cups of powdered sugar.



Continue beating until of desired consistency. If consistency is too thick, add a little more milk; if it is too thin, add more powdered sugar.

Frost the bars with the glaze.

Love Irish food and drink? Check out more recipes on IrishCentral here

H/T: Culinary Concoction by peabody