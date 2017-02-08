Every year I get asked the same question before Valentine’s Day, “What is the easiest way of finding someone so I can enjoy Valentine’s Day with someone?”



You might think I would recommend my services at Maureen Tara Nelson Private Matchmaking as the only way to be successful, but I never do that.



In fact, I suggest to all single people that you first start the dating process on your own, and I will also give some helpful suggestions on how to make it easier on yourself to be successful.

I recommend giving yourself six months on your own. If you take my advice, and you are lucky, you hopefully will find someone on your own.



After six months of trying, if you are still single and are running into the same obstacles that most singles do during the dating process, then I suggest speeding up the process and making it much easier for yourself. Come in for your free consultation and see for yourself if we can help you.



In my now 12 years of matchmaking, I have over 1,000 success stories of people just like yourself who are very happy they came in and let me do the work for them. But again, first give yourself six months of trying to meet Mr./Ms. Right on your own.



Here are some helpful suggestions that will hopefully make it easier for you:



When you are ready for a committed relationship, let everyone you know you are ready and looking for someone who shares the same interests as you.



Make sure you are at a healthy and happy place in your life. You need to love yourself first before someone else can love you.



Be sure you are portraying yourself in a positive light. (No one likes someone who is negative.)



Stop looking for perfection. No one is perfect, not even you.



Decide on the five most important attributes your partner must have.



(If someone doesn’t posses something which is number seven on your list let it go; you are being too picky.)



Always leave the house looking and feeling your best. Confidence is a huge turn-on.



Do not get disappointed if you are not successful in your own search for six months. It truly is very difficult for everyone to find the right person.



For a match to be “made in heaven” you must have two characteristics. You need to be compatible with one another, and you need to have chemistry with each other.



Does that sound easy? Yes, but in reality the typical “single person” who is successful, attractive, funny, faithful and loyal is usually also very busy with his/her job and tired after work. In my program I find that my singles go to work and then just go home. They do not want to find someone in the bar scene.



If you meet someone in a bar, typically one of you is going to want to continue that activity of going out and drinking. While most people think they will just go to a bar to find someone and then once they do, they’ll both stop going to bars and spend time together, usually that’s not the case.



Either one or both of the people that meet in bars wish to continue hanging out in them. So you need to tell yourself, if you do not wish to spend your time together in bars, then don’t go to bars to meet someone.



Then there is the very dangerous internet, where almost everyone “lies.” Sure, you might get a lot of “hits” in the beginning if you show an outdated picture of when you were younger, and you might shave five years off your age, but once you meet the person, it typically ends up being a one date scenario.



You need to be honest with yourself and realize this isn’t going to get you want you want – that is, if you are looking for a committed relationship. When you are ready to find the right person, using the internet is a big waste of time.



My clients come to me because they don’t have any extra time, and they certainly don’t want to waste it dating the wrong people.



What can you expect if you come in for your complimentary appointment with my service?



Number one is the truth. We offer you a free consultation because we will let you know honestly if we feel we can make you successful or not.



Who wouldn’t qualify? Someone who is unrealistic, negative, conceited, disrespectful and not ready for a committed relationship/or marriage.



Who will qualify? Someone who is a nice, decent, quality person, successful, realistic and open to our advice, financially and emotionally successful. Also, you must be looking for a committed relationship/ or marriage.



