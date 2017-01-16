What’s behind Guinness’ Nitro IPA? “Five Hops”

The brewers who developed Guinness Nitro IPA talk about their approach to aromatic hopping.

IPAs were invented in England in the early 1800s, a time when Guinness happened to be the biggest brewer in the world. Their idea was to re-interpret the original English-style IPA with the same nitrogen infusion they use in our classic Draught Stout. The result is a creamy, smooth, flavorful IPA that's less aggressively hoppy than the typical American-style.

Expect a nose of tangy grapefruit peel with gentle woodsy pine notes, leading to a taste rich with earthy maltiness; citrus and grassy complexity from the hops; and a fruity edge that comes from the esters created by our Guinness yeast during fermentation.